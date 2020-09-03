Reports: Arsenal holding talks to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have held discussions over the signing of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners have had an active summer transfer window as they have signed a series of players in a bid to revamp an underperforming squad that finished eighth in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign. Mikel Arteta's men did, however, manage to salvage some pride by winning the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield.

The north London giants have signed Willian from Chelsea on a free transfer, Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille in a £22-million deal and have secured the futures of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares with long-term deals. They are believed to be in negotiations to sign Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan from Real Madrid after his outstanding performances last season.

While Arsenal have committed 4 defenders to long-term deals recently, their midfield seems to be an area of worry for Mikel Arteta. For a club that has made a name for itself playing attacking and free-flowing football, the Gunners lack the quality required to hurt teams when in possession. This is the kind of threat that Houssem Aouar will be able to provide.

Arsenal seeking to boost their midfield with Houssem Aouar transfer

Mikel Arteta is keen on bring Houssem Aouar to the Emirates

Arsenal's midfield has been inconsistent, to say the least, with Dani Ceballos being the only bright spot for them last season. Granit Xhaka is not a fan favourite by any means and has been largely underwhelming in the middle of the park. Much was also expected of Lucas Torreira, who has failed to live up to expectations.

Arsenal are looking to offload high-earner Mesut Ozil and Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi, both of whom have fallen out of favour with the manager. The sale of the duo could help finance a move for Houssem Aouar, whose price tag has been quoted as being £54 million by Lyon.

The France U-21 international was the shining light for Lyon last season. Aouar contributed 4 goals and 3 assists for the club in Ligue 1 last season, completing 85.7% passes and 2.6 dribbles per match.

Houssem Aouar's calmness and composure on the ball are the qualities that have attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The midfielder would be the perfect addition to Arsenal, where he can partner up with Ceballos and Xhaka to provide the team with creativity and depth. Given the limited budget Mikel Arteta has to work with, the Spaniard must sell some players in order to finance a move that would greatly benefit his side.

Paris Saint-Germain are rumoured to be interested in a £30 million move for full-back Hector Bellerin. The Spaniard is one of the best players in the squad but given the depth that Arsenal have in the right-back position and the Gunners' lack of funds, Arteta may be forced to sanction his sale to finance a move for Houssem Aouar.