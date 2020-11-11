Reports: Arsenal interested in signing 15-goal Brazilian forward 

Arsenal are among a number of clubs interested in signing young Brazilian forward Brenner. According to Calciomercato.it, the Gunners will join the likes of Ajax, Juventus, Lazio, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain in the pursuit of the Sao Paulo star.

The 20-year-old has blossomed in the Brazilian Serie A and has attracted interest from the top clubs in Europe due to his exploits in the league. This year, Brenner has scored 15 goals and provided three assists from just 26 games in all competitions and he is being touted as the next big thing to come out of Brazil.

Beyond Brenner's abilities on the field, another incentive for signing the player comes from the fact that he will not need a work permit to play in Europe, as he could potentially get an Italian passport through his maternal ancestry. Young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli did the same when he signed for Arsenal.

This increases the player's appeal massively, and despite not being established at international level yet, Brenner could slot straight into the first team of the top sides in the continent, if need be.

Brenner has won plaudits for his hold-up play and ability in the air. He also possesses the technical ability that most Brazilian forwards have. The young Brazilan could follow in the footsteps of other Brazilian players who thrived at Arsenal like Edu and Gilberto Silva.

Arsenal and the growing list of problems that Mikel Arteta has to fix

Arsenal are struggling in front of goal.

Given their strong end to last season, which saw them win the FA Cup, many expected Arsenal to build on those gains and cement their position in the top four early in the season.

Advertisement

💬 "He fights for every ball, he's a great legend. For me, he's one of the best midfielders that we've ever had in Africa."



🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 on his idol and the man he hopes to emulate in the @PremierLeague 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 11, 2020

In Mikel Arteta, Arsenal seemingly had a coach who knew what it took to get the job done. The contract extension of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also widely celebrated by fans.

However, less than two months into the campaign, things have started unraveling and Arsenal are in danger of falling off the pace in the Premier League. The Gunners currently find themselves in 11th place in the points table, having lost exactly half of their Premier League matches to date.

Even more worrying for Arsenal is the lack of a cutting-edge in front of goal. The club, which was once famed for free-flowing attacking football, now finds itself devoid of creativity in midfield.

The North London side have scored just nine goals from eight matches to date, which is their worst goal tally at this stage in over two decades. Aubameyang, their most prolific forward and the skipper of the team, also looks off the pace.

Mikel Arteta was heralded as the man to take Arsenal to the next level but things have not exactly gone to plan. Arteta has to find a way to get his side to start performing at an optimum while the pressure mounts on him.