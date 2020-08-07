Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are leading the race to sign Real Madrid outcast James Rodriguez, as per reports in Spain.

The Colombian has mostly been a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu since Zinedine Zidane's appointment at the helm. James does not appear to be a part of Los Blancos' plans moving forward and is a player they are actively trying to offload.

La Liga 🏆... merecido título del equipo que siempre trabaja para darlo todo. pic.twitter.com/kjKxMvAvGx — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) July 17, 2020

Other clubs are in the running for the playmaker's signature as well, and James did come close to leaving on a couple of occasions. Real Madrid even sent him on loan to Bayern Munich with an option to purchase. However, even after two seasons in Bavaria, Bayern opted against purchasing James.

Arsenal in the running for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez is on the brink of an exit from Real Madrid

Spanish outlet AS have claimed that Arsenal are one of the clubs vying for the Real Madrid man's signature. They add that a reported £13.5m fee will be deemed sufficient to lure the 29-year-old out of the Spanish capital. The report further adds that Arsenal have shown the 'most interest' in signing him.

James was reportedly keen on a switch to Real Madrid's city rivals Atletico Madrid, with the latter more than happy to pay for the Colombian. Even Napoli, back when they were under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti, were hopeful of signing the 29-year-old.

Neither move materialised in the end, and his stepfather claimed that Real Madrid viewed him as an 'important player' at the time. He has made just five starts for Los Blancos en route their 34th LaLiga Santander title.

Advertisement

James Rodriguez makes his first LaLiga appearance for Real Madrid in 247 days. 📆 https://t.co/3h4o02TCEU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 21, 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Real Madrid's finances have been hit heavily, and are now trying to sell their third-highest earner. The Arsenal target is said to draw a salary in the region of £250,000-a-week at the Santiago Bernabeu, a figure only second to that of Eden Hazard and fellow outcast Gareth Bale.

The Gunners' board is seemingly ready to invest into Mikel Arteta's rendition of Arsenal after a superb start to life as their new head coach. The Spaniard, a former Arsenal midfielder himself, is aware of the club's philosophy and hopes to reinstate their status as one of the biggest clubs in England.

Coutinho is another player who has been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal have already been closely linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho in the summer. The Barcelona outcast has been informed that he has no future at the club as the Catalans hope to sell him off to recoup at least some of the money they invested in him.

Should they manage the signing of either one of the two out-of-favour playmakers, Arsenal's creative hub could be improved significantly. With their current creator-in-chief Mesut Ozil having been frozen out of the squad ahead of a departure from the Emirates, a move for either Coutinho or James could prove to be a much-needed addition to the squad.

Also read: Premier League 2019/20: Individual stat leaders of the season