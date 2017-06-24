Reports: Arsenal leading the race to sign €50 million-rated forward

The player is set to become Arsenal's record signing.

Arsene Wenger has made his intentions clear

Arsenal have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to the Guardian. The France international has been a long-term target for the Gunners and will be the subject of an audacious €50 million bid in the coming days after telling Lyon and their supporters that he wants to leave in the summer.

Despite not qualifying for the Champions League, Arsene Wenger is confident that he can convince the Frenchman to make a move to the Emirates to replace the out-going Olivier Giroud.

Lacazette scored 37 times in 45 appearances last season

Lacazette has been one of the most sought after strikers in Europe over the past 12 months and has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time now. The player had earlier expressed his desire to join Atletico Madrid, but the club’s transfer ban until January 2018 forced him to consider other options.

The Gunners have already held talks with Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas and the player could become the club’s record signing with the deal set to cost more than the £42.5 million they paid Real Madrid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Further discussions including agreeing personal terms are scheduled to happen next week after he returns from holiday and Lacazette could become Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, after Sead Kolasinac joined on a free transfer from Schalke.

Lacazette, who scores approximately once every two games, was the subject of a £29m bid from Arsenal last July which was rejected by Lyon. However, after persisting rumours regarding his future in Ligue 1, Lyon’s club president admitted that they are willing to listen to offers for the player.

Arsenal seem to have reached the final stages of negotiations for the 26-year-old, who is touted to be the next piece in Wenger’s rebuilding process at Arsenal, which could mean the end for many players including Giroud and Kieran Gibbs.

Despite Arsenal not being eligible to play in the Champions League next season, Lacazette could still make a move to London considering the challenge posed by the Premier League. He will be a guaranteed starter at Arsenal, given the fact that he can play anywhere across the front three.