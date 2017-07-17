Reports: Arsenal planning a £75 millon double swoop

Arsene Wenger is keen on adding quality reinforcements to his squad this summer.

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 17 Jul 2017, 14:37 IST

Arsene Wenger has been in the thick of things this summer.

What’s the story?

Arsenal have decided to batten down the hatches this summer and as per reports from The Express, they are ready to splash £75m of their cash to bring in Moussa Dembele and Virgil Van Dijk from Celtic and Southampton respectively.

In case you didn’t know...

Virgil Van Dijk has been and still is linked with a move to Liverpool. The Saints had earlier this summer reported the Merseysiders for contacting Van Djik behind their back and are now demanding a whopping £60m for the Netherlands international.

Meanwhile, with Alexis Sanchez seemingly desperate to leave The Emirates, Arsenal have been linked with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar of AS Monaco and Dembele is the newest addition to that list.

The heart of the matter

Arsene Wenger has found himself in a bind with the Sanchez situation after the Chilean international admitted to wanting to play in the Champions League. Although Wenger has been trying to come up with positive reinforcements regarding the situation, the Gunners have found themselves in a dicey scenario following Sanchez’s comments.

Van Dijk is one of the highest rated centre-backs in English football at the moment. With Per Mertesacker retiring at the end of the season to pick up a job as a coach at the Emirates, the North London outfit will want to try to install new reinforcements in their backline. Standing at 193 cms, Van Dijk is a towering presence in the centre and is strong in the air.

Dembele, on the other hand, is a promising young striker with spectacular returns for a 21-year-old. The forward picked up a scintillating 32 goals from 48 appearances in his debut season for Celtic. A poised presence in the final third, the Frenchman is an agile attacker who can dribble as well as finish.

With almost his entire career in front of him, securing a move to the English top flight football will do Dembele a world of good and help him fulfil his potential. The youngster’s transfer market value is in the ballpark of £30m currently.

Arsenal have been reportedly hounding for AS Monaco’s Thomas Lemar to take up the reins on the left wing but with the deal looking uncertain, the Gunners are exploring new options.

Wenger is determined to not lose another top player to Manchester City and is believed to be not at all keen on selling the Chilean to a Premier League rival.

Author’s take

Though Wenger is confident that Alexis Sanchez will honour his contract, the fact that he wants a move away is cut and dry now. Arsenal have been surprisingly ready to break the bank this summer – signing Lacazette for £52m and being ready to offer above £120m for Kylian Mbappe.

But with the Saints demanding £60m for Virgil Van Dijk and Dembele being one of the most promising young talents in football, the Gunners may see these deals costing around a £100m. But there can be little doubt regarding the fact that both of these players would be worthwhile additions to the Arsenal line-up.

