Reports: Arsenal set to offload up to three players to sign Lyon ace Houssem Aouar

Arsenal are ramping up their transfer business as the window is set to shut in less than a week. With their midfield still in need of reinforcements, reports suggest that they are set to continue their pursuit of Houssem Aouar of Olympique Lyon.

The Gunners are set to sanction the departures of up to three players in order to fund the transfer.

Aouar has been tipped as Arsenal's priority target for many months now, and Mikel Arteta's side are still hopeful of landing the French star. However, given their financial situation, they have so far been unable to match Lyon's demands for their player.

7 - Houssem Aouar 🇫🇷 has delivered 7 assists in the Champions League since 2018/19, more than any other central midfielder. France. 🐓 pic.twitter.com/HtPQSXXY59 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 27, 2020

Les Gones' president Jean-Michel Aulas already hinted at Arsenal's poor finances being a stumbling block in any potential deal. The French side expect a sum much larger than the reported €38m offered by the North London giants.

Arsenal boss Arteta set to sanction exits of three players

Kolasinac in action for Arsenal

As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Gunners duo Lucas Torreira and Sead Kolasinac are on the brink of departures from the Emirates Stadium. The Bosnia and Herzegovina defender has reportedly reached an agreement to join Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of €11m along with further add-ons.

Torreira, still in negotiations with Atletico Madrid over a potential move, is said to be keen on an exit as well. A report from Spanish outlet AS even claimed that Atleti's new striker Luis Suarez has played a vital role in their pursuit of the Uruguayan.

The deal for Sead Kolasinac to Bayer Leverkusen will be completed on next 48 hours. €11m + add ons to Arsenal, confirmed.#AFC want a permanent deal also for Lucas Torreira to Atlético Madrid. Meeting tomorrow too between intermediary and Atléti. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #Atleti https://t.co/BF9QHdbP4Q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

Elsewhere, reputed football journalist David Ornstein has tipped Matteo Guendouzi for an exit from the club. He believes that the French youngster will depart the club over the next year, either in the winter or come summer should he remain at Arsenal beyond this October 5th.

Guendouzi has been frozen out of the squad entirely since his infamous antics against Brighton & Hove Albion post-lockdown. Arteta was said to be fuming over Guendouzi's conduct against the Seagulls after repeated tussles with his compatriot Neal Maupay, who ultimately scored a late, dramatic winner.

Matteo Guendouzi: Only Granit Xhaka (61) has been dribbled past more times than Guendouzi (59) of all Arsenal players since the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season pic.twitter.com/Fjq6F9ohCY — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 6, 2020

Speaking on Guendouzi's future at the club, Ornstein explained [via Express];

"If that was to change before the window closes, it might be deemed desirable for all parties that he moves on. Mikel Arteta has said publicly that this season is a clean slate, a fresh opportunity for all players, so presumably that includes the likes of [Matteo] Guendouzi, [Mesut] Ozil, Sokratis [Papastathopoulos], I think he’s very conscious of squad harmony."

Ornstein continued,

"We know Arsenal are looking to recruit in the centre of midfield, his area of the pitch. Could he [Matteo Guendouzi] be a backup option to those players? Or an option if they aren’t signed? I don’t think we’re at that stage just yet."

The Athletic's football correspondent added,

"If the window closes and Guendouzi is still at the Emirates, of course you never say never but I suspect Arsenal would then have an eye on January or next summer [for him to leave]."

Arsenal's other midfield target, Thomas Partey, appears set for an extended stay at the Wanda Metropolitano as the Gunners were unwilling to pay his €50m release clause.

