Jorginho 'happy at Chelsea' amidst Arsenal and PSG interest, claims agent

Chelsea star Jorginho is happy at Stamford Bridge amidst transfer speculation in the ongoing transfer window, as per his agent Joao Santos. The Italian midfielder, currently the vice-captain of the Blues, has been linked with an exit from the club with the likes of Arsenal and PSG interested in him.

The Gunners and the Parisiens are both interested in the midfielder to bolster their options during this window. Both clubs are said to have reportedly made contact with Chelsea over a potential transfer.

However, going by what his agent has to say, the Italian international is likely to remain at Chelsea.

Chelsea star Jorginho's agent brushes away exit rumours amidst Arsenal interest

Jorginho is likely to remain at Stamford Bridge

Speaking on Jorginho's future and a potential move away from Stamford Bridge amidst interest from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, the 28-year-old's agent Joao Santos explained;

"Jorginho still has a 3-year contract with Chelsea, this one plus 2 more. I heard a lot about Arsenal and PSG in the last few days, but the reality is that so far no official offer has arrived for the player."

Santos added,

"The market closes on October 5th, but the more time passes the more difficult it becomes to make such an important operation. At the moment, therefore, I can say that it is only rumours. He is happy at Chelsea, he started the season well and being the vice captain at the moment..."

Jorginho was linked with a shock move to Arsenal recently as the Gunners are in need of midfield reinforcements. They have been linked with a move for Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid, but with time running out in the current transfer window, Arsenal appear increasingly unlikely to land their man.

The Chelsea star, should he be open to a move, would have been an ideal alternative for the Ghanian star for Arsenal. However, his agent has all but ruled out an exit from Stamford Bridge.

1 - Jorginho has missed a penalty for the first time in nine attempts for Chelsea in all competitions, while this was Alisson's first penalty save for Liverpool since joining the club (three faced). Reach. pic.twitter.com/lgo1uhSyqf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

He was also linked with a move to AS Roma in recent months, but his agent Santos revealed that the Giallorossi cannot afford the Italian. He said,

"There was absolutely nothing with Roma. Difficult to see him [Jorginho] in Serie A, because he has an important salary and a price tag that only 2 or 3 clubs can afford. Given the situation and the type of market we are experiencing, it is difficult to think of an operation of this type with so little time available."

Jorginho started Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup which the Blues lost on penalties. Frank Lampard's men are set to host Crystal palace at home on Saturday.

