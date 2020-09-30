Reports: Marcos Alonso set to depart from Chelsea after Frank Lampard row, Inter and Juventus interested

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso could be set to depart the club ahead of the transfer deadline this summer, as per reports.

The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the big-money arrival of Ben Chilwell as part of Chelsea's massive summer spending spree. This leaves three senior left-backs available to Frank Lampard's side, paving the way for one of them leaving the club.

The Spaniard was left out of Chelsea's squad to face Tottenham Hotspur in their latest clash in the EFL Cup, further fuelling speculation of his potential departure.

17 & 28 - Since he joined Chelsea in 2016, Marcos Alonso has more goals (17) and goal involvements (28 - 17 goals, 11 assists) than any other defender in the @premierleague, with three of these goals coming against Spurs. Nemesis. #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/wLHYvUzdSb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2020

Alonso is said to have infuriated manager Frank Lampard during the Blues 3-3 draw against West Brom, when Alonso was at fault for two out of the three goals they conceded. The 29-year-old attempted to leave the stadium at half time instead of watching the game from the substitutes bench.

A quote from The Athletic reportedly stated;

"The players were saying they have never seen the manager [Frank Lampard] like this. It kicked off after the game and he was going mad at Alonso. Some were talking about how they'd be surprised if he [Marcos Alonso] plays for Chelsea ever again."

Juventus and Inter Milan interested in Chelsea's Marcos Alonso

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso in action

As per Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan and Juventus are the two clubs interested in signing Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso.

The report claims that although the Nerazzurri are stocked in that area of the pitch, Antonio Conte has always admired the profile of Alonso, due to which a transfer could still be on the cards. Inter have already signed Aleksander Kolarov in the summer and Ashley Young in the winter to bolster their options on the left.

Conte has worked closely with Alonso during their time at Chelsea, and the Italian won the Premier League in his very first campaign at the club. He recruited the former Fiorentina wing-back in his first window at Chelsea.

Juventus, on the other hand, are said to be interested in signing the Blues defender in the event of Mattia De Sciglio's departure from the club.

1 - Marcos Alonso is the first Chelsea player to be sent off in the Champions League since April 2012, when John Terry was sent off against Barcelona in that season's semi-final. Mist. #CHEBAY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2020

With the window set to come to a close in less than a week, Juventus could make a move for Alonso to bolster their options on the flanks.

Alex Sandro's injuries have also opened the door for a potential left-back purchase.

