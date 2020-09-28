Reports: PSG initiate contact with Chelsea over transfer of Jorginho

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly initiated contact with Chelsea over the transfer of midfielder Jorginho this summer, as per reports. The Italian has also been recently linked with a move to Arsenal, but could be tempted to leave for PSG to play alongside compatriot Marco Verratti in midfield.

Jorginho has been an essential figure for the club since his move from Napoli, and was a simply undroppable name under former manager Maurizio Sarri, who purchased him for £51.3m. Frank Lampard has also put an immense amount of faith in him despite leaving him out of the last couple of games.

With rumours suggesting that Chelsea are considering a move for Declan Rice, there could be a potential exit route for Jorginho should he wish to leave.

PSG want Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho on loan

As per a report from French outlet Telefoot, PSG are hoping to convince Chelsea's Jorginho to join them on a loan deal this summer. However, Chelsea's stance on the potential sale of Jorginho is unknown.

Telefoot also confirm Arsenal's interest in the Italian international as the Gunners are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements.

The PSG target has made a 100 appearances for the Blues and remains a vital part of the Chelsea core. At 29 and as the vice-captain, the former Napoli man is undoubtedly a senior member in what is a relatively young squad.

The Italian has three years left on his deal and is the third Chelsea player who has been linked with PSG in recent times. Thomas Tuchel's men are said to be in talks for midfield destroyer Tiemoue Bakayoko as well as centre-back Antonio Rudiger.

The French midfielder has spent time out on loan at both, his former club AS Monaco, and AC Milan. He is set to be sold by Chelsea and PSG are said to be leading the chase. Rudiger, on the other hand, has fallen down the pecking order after Thiago Silva's arrival, due to which he reportedly wants to seal an exit from the club.

PSG are currently hoping to conduct loan deals with options or obligations to purchase as opposed to conducting outright purchases. Les Parisiens are reportedly hoping raise up to €60m this summer [RMC Sport], due to which they want to oversee a 'low-cost' window on the whole.

The French champions have already cut ties with the likes of Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani, Alphonse Areola, and other players this window. It is important to note that most of these are on free transfers or loans and not outright sales.

