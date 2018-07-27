Reports: Arsenal in talks to sign PSG starlet

Unai Emery, a man with a plan

What's the rumour?

According to Paris United as quoted by Daily Mirror, Arsenal are in talks to sign 19-year-old Stanley N'Soki from Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal have been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements and have now finally zeroed in on the PSG youngster.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal have already signed Stephen Lichsteiner from Juventus on a free and have also signed Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund in a bid to shore up their defence which faced a lot of criticism last season.

Unai Emery now wants to bring the starlet from his former club to Arsenal so as to maintain a healthy balance between youth and experience.

The heart of the matter

Steven N'Soki has already rejected a professional contract from PSG, as per the report. This will encourage the Gunners to go ahead and swoop him up.

N'Soki is a promising centre-back and his versatility is something that would excite the Arsenal fans. The 19-year-old can also play at right-back and as a holding midfielder.

Arsenal are essentially offering the youngster a faster route to the top. N'Soki has only played one professional football match for PSG. He came on as a substitute and played for 25 minutes and maintained a 100% passing success rate.

With Shkodran Mustafi putting in underwhelming performances and Laurent Koscielny walking into the twilight of his career, Arsenal desperately need some young blood to bolster their ranks.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

Mirror is not that reliable a source when it comes to transfer news. But they have quoted Paris United, a publication in France and since this is something that could have easily gone under the radar, there's a chance that something might just be happening.

What's next?

Not much to add here. Arsenal should go ahead and sign the youngster up. It will be a good opportunity for the youngster to remain among the elite as well.