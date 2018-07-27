Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Arsenal in talks to sign PSG starlet

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
3.76K   //    27 Jul 2018, 13:24 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Arsenal - International Champions Cup 2018
Unai Emery, a man with a plan

What's the rumour?

According to Paris United as quoted by Daily Mirror, Arsenal are in talks to sign 19-year-old Stanley N'Soki from Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal have been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements and have now finally zeroed in on the PSG youngster.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal have already signed Stephen Lichsteiner from Juventus on a free and have also signed Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund in a bid to shore up their defence which faced a lot of criticism last season.

Unai Emery now wants to bring the starlet from his former club to Arsenal so as to maintain a healthy balance between youth and experience.

The heart of the matter

Steven N'Soki has already rejected a professional contract from PSG, as per the report. This will encourage the Gunners to go ahead and swoop him up.

N'Soki is a promising centre-back and his versatility is something that would excite the Arsenal fans. The 19-year-old can also play at right-back and as a holding midfielder.

Arsenal are essentially offering the youngster a faster route to the top. N'Soki has only played one professional football match for PSG. He came on as a substitute and played for 25 minutes and maintained a 100% passing success rate.

With Shkodran Mustafi putting in underwhelming performances and Laurent Koscielny walking into the twilight of his career, Arsenal desperately need some young blood to bolster their ranks.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

Mirror is not that reliable a source when it comes to transfer news. But they have quoted Paris United, a publication in France and since this is something that could have easily gone under the radar, there's a chance that something might just be happening.

Video

What's next?

Not much to add here. Arsenal should go ahead and sign the youngster up. It will be a good opportunity for the youngster to remain among the elite as well.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Football Football Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Arsenal transfer news: Highly-rated PSG youngster to sign...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Unai Emery preparing a triple raid...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Agreement reached with two top...
RELATED STORY
Why Unai Emery to Arsenal is like David Moyes to...
RELATED STORY
3 Things Unai Emery Needs To Do Right Away At Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Reports: Spanish manager favourite to replace Arsene Wenger
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery: What can Arsenal fans expect of their new...
RELATED STORY
Why Unai Emery's one weakness can bring him down at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts after Arsenal announce Unai Emery as new...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Analysing Arsenal's squad for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us