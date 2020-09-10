Reports: Arsenal willing to let go of 6 players to raise funds for Thomas Partey deal

According to the Express, Arsenal are willing to let go of six club stars in a bid to raise funds to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners have been strapped for cash this summer and would have to sell some key players in order to fund any future transfers. The north London giants are reportedly listening to offers for Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Sead Kolasinac, Emiliano Martinez, and Matteo Guendouzi.

Arsenal have lacked a solid defensive midfielder and desperately need someone of the same ilk as Gilberto Silva. The Gunners have been linked with a move for Thomas Partey all summer but having spent close to £40 million on the signings of Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari this summer, they lack the funds to negotiate a deal with Atletico Madrid.

🚨 Arsenal are in pole position to sign Thomas Partey who has rejected Atletico’s latest contract renewal offer. Atletico must make some type of wage relief to sign Roca so Thomas Partey is pivotal to their pursuit for the Spaniard. https://t.co/DkLzPyZQpP — AFC Transfer News (@Arsenal_TNews) September 6, 2020

Arsenal desperate to bring in Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar this summer

Arsenal cannot afford Partey unless they offload some deadweight

Hector Bellerin has been the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona this summer. The Spaniard is probably Arsenal's most sellable asset and would command anywhere between £30-45 million. The Gunners, however, may not be willing to part with Bellerin, who is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League at the moment.

Mohamed Elneny, who spent last season on loan at Besiktas, has reportedly been told that he can leave the club by manager Mikel Arteta. The Egyptian will either leave on loan or command a paltry €3 million in transfer fees.

Sead Kolasinac has been an erratic player for Arsenal. The Bosnian left-back has not been able to hold down a regular place in the squad. With the emergence of Kieren Tierney and Bukayo Saka, playing time may also be limited for him. The defender could, therefore, be open to a permanent move elsewhere in search of regular playing time.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been linked with a move to Wolves this summer. Arsenal had reportedly made Maitland-Niles available for €20 million but were quick to reject offers for him after his Man-of-the-Match display in the Community Shield triumph over Liverpool. It seems unlikely that he will be sold.

Emiliano Martinez is Arsenal's back-up goalkeeper. He was called up to replace Bernd Leno, the side's first-choice keeper, when the German suffered a knee injury against Brighton in July. Martinez took the opportunity presented to him with both hands and exceeded expectations, putting in a string of stellar performances.

The Argentine shot-stopper has been the subject of a bid from Aston Villa recently. The bid was swiftly rejected by Arsenal, who want to keep the player at the club. The Gunners may, however, be forced to cash in on him in order to raise funds for future deals.

Arsenal are considering a second Aston Villa offer believed to be in excess of £15 million for goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Goal can confirm 👀 pic.twitter.com/Lixj8sBFvV — Goal (@goal) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Matteo Guendouzi has had a very public falling out with Mikel Arteta, after his bust-up with Neal Maupay in July. The Frenchman has since been frozen out of the squad and has been told by Arsenal that he can search for a new home next season. The midfielder has reportedly attracted interest from PSG and would command a fee of €40 million for his services.

Arsenal will have to make a decision on who they can sell in order to make moves for either Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar. The club have so far strengthened their attack and defence but their midfield still has holes that need to be filled.