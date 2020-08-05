Atletico Madrid have reportedly agreed a deal worth €15m to sign James Rodriguez from arch-rivals Real Madrid. The midfielder has struggled for game time under manager Zinedine Zidane, starting just five times in the La Liga.

Rodriguez was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid last summer, but Real Madrid pulled the plug on the deal after they lost 7-3 to their city rivals in a pre-season game.

The 29-year-old was left out of the squad in the final few games in La Liga as Los Blancos pipped Barcelona to the title.

Atletico Madrid have reportedly agreed a fee of just €15m with rivals Real Madrid for James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez to swap to cross the Madrid divide and join Atletico from Real

James Rodriguez looks set to move to Atletico Madrid after an underwhelming season with Real Madrid. Real Madrid are looking to offload the Columbian this summer, with PSG and Manchester United also mentioned as potential suitors.

James Rodriguez for Real Madrid in the La Liga

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo was asked about the transfer and remained coy on the possibility of Rodriguez moving across the city.

Speaking to Radio Marca, he said, "We have an excellent and young squad, However, if the coach considers it necessary, we will do everything in our reach to bring a player in."

"I have no idea whether he will end up coming," he said specifically of James. The 72-year-old who is notorious for throwing off the press went on to add, "I don't think he is in Atletico Madrid's plans."

The Columbian signed for Real Madrid back in 2014 after an impressive World Cup campaign with his country. His first two seasons for the Madrid giants were impressive before his influence started to wane after the arrival of Zinedine Zidane's side.

Primarily a number 10, Real Madrid loaned out the 29-year-old to Bayern Munich for a couple of seasons. The Columbian was impressive in his first season in the Bundesliga, scoring seven goals and assisting 11 in the league.

However, James failed to replicate his form in his second season on loan at Bayern, with the Bundesliga giants opting against making his move permanent. James started the current season for Los Blancos brightly but fell out of favour as the season progressed.

In his entire career for Real Madrid, he contributed 37 goals and 42 assists in 125 appearances for the club.

