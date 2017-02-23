Reports: Barcelona make €80 million PSG star as prime transfer target

Verratti is one of the best midfielders in the world

Future Barcelona star?

What's the story?

Marco Verratti delivered a midfield masterclass in PSG’s stunning 4-0 victory against Barcelona in the Champions League and now various reports claim that the Catalan giants have made the Italian midfielder their top transfer target.

An earlier report from Sport claimed that Ariedo Braida, who is Barcelona’s director of international football met with Verratti in the Spanish island of Formentera to discuss his future.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in the midfielder, but Verratti himself said that he was not thinking about a move in the near future. Speaking to Mediaset Premium after the match against Barcelona, the Italian said:

“I’m pleased to attract interest from the big clubs, but I don’t want to change, I am part of a great project and we want to become one of the top three in Europe.”

In case you didn’t know...

The 24-year-old midfielder has long been linked with a move to Chelsea, but this latest interest from Barcelona might actually convince Verratti to leave the French capital. Barcelona have surprisingly struggled in the midfield department this season with Andre Gomes not inspiring any confidence with his performances.

Verratti is a top class midfielder and has performed at the top level consistently for Paris Saint-Germain which has made him the primary target for Barcelona in the summer.

Also read: Andres Iniesta admitted Marco Verratti can be his successor at Barcelona, reveals Blaise Matuidi

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are ready to pay €80 million for Verratti, but they know that the Italian is happy at the French capital and it will be difficult to complete a transfer in the summer. Verratti however, has reiterated that Camp Nou is his dream destination and a big money bid by the La Liga giants could convince him to move to Barcelona.

What’s next?

Barcelona are reeling after their heavy first leg loss against PSG and Luis Enrique will be hoping that his side puts in a much better performance in the second leg. Verratti, on the other hand, will be hoping to avoid any hiccups and seal PSG’s progress to the last 8 of the Champions League.

Sportskeeda’s take

Marco Verratti is undoubtedly one of the game’s premier midfielders and it makes perfect sense for Barcelona to make a move for the Italian. With Andre Gomes not living upto potential, and Andres Iniesta 32, Verratti could be the future of Barcelona’s midfield.

Also read: PSG's Marco Verratti confirms he is interested in joining Barcelona