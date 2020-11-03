Reports: Barcelona are 'highly unlikely' to sign Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay in January

Barcelona were interested in signing both Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia last summer but failed in their intention to land both players.

It was suggested that the Blaugrana would renew their attempts when the winter transfer window opens in January but the latest developments suggest that this would not be the case.

As reported by Marca, the club will prioritize presidential elections in the coming months, and any decisions made prior should be "necessary and essential acts for the maintenance of the club's normal activities", of which transfers do not fall under.

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu brought his seven-year tenure to an end when he announced his resignation along with the entire board last week following mounting criticism and allegations of corruption.

In the meantime, the day-to-day running of the club would be handled by the FC Barcelona Managing Commission. Its president Carles Tusquets has revealed that elections will be held after the end of the January transfer window.

This makes any incoming transfers unlikely, as the new president alongside the head coach would have to weigh in on potential signings.

Speaking on the issue, Tusquets said:

''Free players can be signed, but before buying players, others have to be sold,'

''They must have the approval of the coach and the technical secretariat with the option that they can return to their teams if the new president does not want those players.''

Barcelona could still retain their interest in Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia is keen on a transfer to Barcelona

Barcelona reportedly had an agreement with Depay over his transfer from Lyon, and the Netherlands international further laid credence to this with his statements to the media.

Ronald Koeman had understandably identified him to be Luis Suarez' replacement, following the striker's transfer to Atletico Madrid but the former Everton manager later came out to reveal that the Catalans could not afford a move for the Lyon captain.

The Barcelona manager had worked together with Depay from their time with the Netherlands national team, and the former Manchester United man dazzled as one of the key players for Les Oranje.

Other transfer targets that were not landed included Gini Wijnaldum and Eric Garcia, and it is believed that the La Liga giants would renew their interest next summer.

The latter is a product in the famed La Masia academy but transferred to Manchester City in 2018.

The 19-year-old is said to be keen on a return to Camp Nou and reportedly turned down offers of a contract extension to facilitate his move to Barcelona.

Garcia is seen as a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique, and the arrivals of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake could further limit his chances of first-team football at the Etihad.