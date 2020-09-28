According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are within hours of announcing the signing of right-back Sergino Dest from Ajax in a five-year deal reported to be worth €23 million. Romano reports that both Barcelona and Ajax are planning the official announcement for the deal.

Sergino Dest reportedly chose to sign for Barcelona over Bayern Munich, with the German giants being heavily linked with a move for Dest all summer. Dest will join a Barcelona squad that has only one senior right-back in the squad, Sergi Roberto.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was eager to sign Sergino Dest after selling Nelson Semedo to Wolves last week for €30 million. Dest has all the qualities of a top modern full-back and is equally comfortable playing as left-back as well, which will then allow Barcelona to sanction the sale of Junior Firpo.

Sergino Dest played his final game for Ajax on Saturday in a 2-1 win over Vitesse. Dest came off the bench as a substitute in the 84th minute and reportedly said his goodbyes to his Ajax teammates after the game.

Barcelona will now switch their focus to signing a top quality center-half after sealing the signing of Sergino Dest. Barcelona have been linked with a move for Manchester City defender, Eric Garcia, who is a former Barcelona youth product.

Manchester City are close to announcing the signing of Ruben Dias from Benfica, and have already signed Nathan Ake from Bournemouth this summer. Aymeric Laporte has made a full recovery from his ACL tear, therefore Eric Garcia reportedly wants a move back to Barcelona this summer.

Sergino Dest reportedly preferred a move to Barcelona as he would be guaranteed more playing time at Barcelona due to their lack of options at full-back. Bayern Munich currently have Joshua Kimmich, and Benjamin Pavard at the club who both occupy the right-back position.

It is also rumoured that Ronald Koeman used his Dutch connections at Ajax to convince Sergino Dest to make the move to Barcelona, much like how Manchester United used Edwin Van der Saar to convince Donny Van de Beek to join the Red Devils this summer.

Sergino Dest will become a part of the Ronald Koeman revolution which has seen many big-name players such as Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez leave Barcelona this summer after being told that they are not a part of Koeman's plans.

Barcelona got off to a positive start this season with a 4-0 thumping of Villarreal in their opening game of the 2020-21 La Liga campaign. Barcelona will be looking to improve the mood in the club by adding the likes of Memphis Depay and Alexander Isak, players that have been linked with them this summer.