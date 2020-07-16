According to French media outlet Le10Sport, Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva if striker Antoine Griezmann leaves the Spanish side in the coming window.

The reports suggests that Quique Setién considers the Manchester City player to be a "footballer with proven quality" and is a long term admirer of the right-sided winger. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Catalan club are understood to be cash-strapped and would struggle to conclude a deal without Griezmann leaving the club.

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva could be perfect for Barcelona

Barcelona have had a topsy turvy season in the La Liga, currently sitting four points behind leaders Real Madrid with two games to go.

Bernardo Silva for Manchester City

The Blaugrana let their lead on the top of La Liga slip after disappointing draws against Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid since the restart in June. If Barcelona fail to win the Champions League this season, the Spanish giants will be without silverware for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign.

Barcelona sacked their manager Ernesto Valverde in January when the team was at the top of the La Liga table, bringing in Quique Setien who has struggled to influence the squad. Unfortunately, off-field matters have been the highlight of the season with Lionel Messi's public spat with Eric Abidal being one of many problems faced by the club.

On the pitch, marquee signings like Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong have struggled to hit the ground running, creating a dangerous narrative of high profile signings failing to make the required impression (read Ousmane Dembélé, Philippe Coutinho) at Camp Nou. The club has also recieved a lot of criticism for the transfer of Arthur Melo to Juventus, with Miralem Pjanić moving the other way.

Quique Setien, who is known for his attacking philosophy has failed to transition the style of play from Ernesto Valverde's time at the club and shoulders much of the blame. In his press conference ahead of the club's last home game, the Barcelona manager said,

"I accept some responsibility but not all of it. These assessments always focus on the coach but I don't feel I've done things too badly because we drew three games,I would give more credit to Madrid for winning every game".

A player like Manchester City's Bernardo Silva would do a lot of good but at the moment the problems lie much deeper for the Catalan giants.

