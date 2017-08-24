Reports: Barcelona to let two midfielders leave in the next week

The Barcelona board are even willing to waive a transfer fee

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Supercopa de Espana: 2nd Leg

What's the story?

Barcelona are all set to allow Arda Turan and Sergi Samper to leave the club, according to multiple reports in Spanish news outlet, SPORT. The Blaugrana are desperate to free up spots in their squad before the transfer window ends, and are willing to take a financial hit to facilitate these transfers. No offer has come in for Arda Turan, but Barcelona are reportedly going to allow the Turkish midfielder to leave on a free transfer, while Sergi Samper will possibly exit the club on loan, to fellow La Liga side Las Palmas.

Also Read: 6 players Barcelona might sell this summer

In case you didn't know...

While Sergi Samper is a youth product, Barcelona will view the signing of Arda Turan as an unmitigated disaster. The Turkish player arrived for a massive €34 million (and €7 million in add-ons) after having a stellar season guiding Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title in the 2013/14 season. Turan was unable to initially play for Barcelona due to a transfer ban, but had struggled to find regular playing time under Luis Enrique, and failed to impress whenever called upon.

The heart of the matter

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has already made it clear to both players that they do not have a future at the club, advising Sergi Samper to go out on loan while notifying Turan's agent to explore offers for the Turkish star. Barcelona remain hopeful of keeping Samper at the club, opting for Las Palmas as his destination for a season long loan due to guarantees from manager Manolo Marques and sporting director Toni Cruz over playing time.

Roque Mesa's departure to Swansea will work in Samper's favour - something not afforded to Samper last season as Granada were involved in a relegation battle. Meanwhile, Arda Turan has struggled to find clubs that are able to meet his wage demands in addition to a transfer fee, with both Atletico Madrid and Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United cooling their interest.

Also Read: 5 clubs Barcelona have angered with their transfer negotiations this summer

Thus, Barcelona are willing to waive a transfer wee so that they can get Turan's wages off the books, also opening a move to former club Galatasaray.

Video:

Author's Take:

The complaints of Barcelona fans with the current board will reach fever pitch if the Blaugrana let Samper and Turan leave without having a replacement lined up. It's a rather risky move so late in the transfer window.