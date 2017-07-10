Reports: Barcelona make surprise move to sign Chelsea superstar

Has Ernesto Valverde found the perfect player to help solve Barcelona's biggest problem?

Barcelona will have to pay a world record fee for him

Barcelona have had a slow start to the transfer window, with the only two signings so far have been that of defender Marlon Santos from Fluminese and the return of former La Masia graduate Gerard Deulofeu from Everton. However, the Catalan giants have so far failed to address their biggest concern from last season, having a world-class right-back in their squad but it is all set to change now.

According to Cadena Cope journalist Manolo Lama (via The Sun), the Blaugrana have established contact with Chelsea for the services of superstar defender Cesar Azpilicueta. The Camp Nou outfit are confident that they can lure the 27-year-old to Spain, especially in light of the Blues completing the signing of AS Roma defender Antonio Rudiger.

Barcelona have been on the lookout for a top quality right-back ever since the departure of Dani Alves for Juventus on a free at the end of the 2015/16 campaign. The Blaugrana were forced to field midfielder Sergi Roberto in the position due to the lack of a better alternative, and although Roberto did do a decent job, he simply isn’t cut out for the position and leaves the Catalan side exposed in the big games.

Chelsea have had a rollercoaster of a start to the transfer window, having missed out on their top target Romelu Lukaku, who edges closer to a deal to rivals Manchester United. The Blues have since confirmed the capture of Rudiger for a fee in the region of £34 million but are set to suffer another huge blow if Azpilicueta leaves. The 27-year-old played a pivotal role in Antonio Conte’s side winning the Premier League last season and has shown that apart from being a brilliant full-back he can do a terrific job in the heart of defence also.

Barcelona had identified Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin as their first-choice target, however, the Gunners have thwarted any approach made for the Spaniard and have made it clear that the 22-year-old will not leave the Emirates Stadium this season. This has forced the Camp Nou outfit to look elsewhere and they have zeroed in on the Chelsea superstar.

Azpilicueta will not come on the cheap though and it is expected that the Blaugrana might have to break the world record fee paid for a defender to land the Spaniard.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Hector Bellerin are two excellent defenders in their own right, however, some would say that it is the Chelsea superstar who will add more to the Barcelona team at the moment, given the wealth of top-flight experience he has under his belt. However, we will have to wait and watch if Chelsea manager Antonio Conte allows the departure of the Spaniard.