Barcelona have made an offer for soon to be out of contract Chelsea star Willian, according to the Mirror. The Brazil international has also attracted interest from London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal.

The report suggests that Barcelona have offered a three-year contract to Willian, who has rejected a two-year contract extension with Chelsea. The 31-year-old has been one of Chelsea's best players since the restart, and looks likely to start in the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

La Liga giants Barcelona have come to the table and increased the stakes for the signature of Chelsea winger Willian. The Brazilian, who has been a subject of interest from a number of clubs, is yet to decide on his future.

Willian's agent, Kia Joorabchian speaking to the media this week said,

"We had two very big offers – one from MLS which required him to move on July 1 – but he’s always been in the same mode, saying, ‘I want to finish the season at Chelsea and the day after the season has finished I will make my decision’".

"He has two concrete offers from Premier League clubs on the table, he has an MLS offer on the table which is very big, and he’s got two other offers in Europe. So Willian is in a very good position and he is going to make his decision after the last game of the season", the agent concluded.

Chelsea are scheduled to play Arsenal this weekend for the FA Cup and have the second leg of the Bayern Munich fixture still to play. The Blues have invested heavily on forwards ahead of next season with the dup of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already joining up with the London side.

With the imminent arrival of German wonderkid Kai Havertz, Willian might be looking for pastures new. The former Shakhtar Donetsk man has had one of his best seasons at the London club since joining , scoring 11 goals and assisting a further 8 in all competitions.

Barcelona might be the perfect destination for Willian if he elects not to move to Chelsea's arch-rivals Tottenham and Arsenal. Barcelona have lacked imagination and energy in the final third of the pitch this season, with Lionel Messi being the sole orchestrator. The former Corinthians man's industry might prove to be invaluable for Quique Setien.

