Reports: Barcelona plot stunning €100m move for Neymar's replacement

Is he the perfect replacement for Neymar?

Have Barcelona found the ideal replacement for Neymar

What’s the story?

Barcelona are in the midst of a transfer saga that not many would have contemplated ahead of the start of the transfer window. The Catalan giants are reportedly holding on to dear life to keep Neymar at Camp Nou with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly planning to activate the €222m buyout clause in the Brazilian's contract.

While Barcelona have categorically denied that Neymar will be leaving the club, the chances of the transfer happening is increasing by the day. However, the Catalan giants are not just sitting hoping that the cash-rich French outfit don't activate the 25-year-old's buyout clause, they are preparing for the worst and are evaluating their options, should Neymar leave.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the Camp Nou outfit are planning a stunning move for Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann - who has a €100m buyout clause in his contract.

While Paulo Dybala and Philippe Coutinho are some of the names being touted as a potential replacement for Neymar, the report adds that Barcelona believe they can be prized out of moves for the duo due to the lack of buyout clause in their contracts. However, Griezmann is a viable option as he can been signed for a fixed amount.

In case you didn’t know…

Neymar has a €222m release clause in his Barcelona contract and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on activating it to bring the Brazilian to Parc des Princes, in the process making him the highest paid player in the world.

It has also been reported that Neymar is also open to moving to PSG to get out of the shadow of Lionel Messi and challenge both the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or, a prize that will continue to elude him as long as the Argentine is there at Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Antoine Griezmann was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in the summer and it was only because of the transfer ban that was imposed on Atletico Madrid that the transfer didn't materialize. The 26-year-old put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the Vicente Calderon outfit, which has a €100m buyout clause.

Also Read: Reports: Barcelona keen on signing £60 million rated Manchester United star

Video

Author's Take

If Neymar does indeed leave Barcelona, it will be a massive blow for the Catalan giants. However, in Antoine Griezmann, they have a player of the calibre of the Brazilian, if not better and he can help fill the void left by the 25-year-old's departure.

It remains to be seen if Atletico Madrid will be willing to let their prized asset leave, especially considering the fact that the ban will not allow them to replace the Frenchman.