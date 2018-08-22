Reports: Barcelona prepare a huge offer for Ligue 1 star

Shea Robinson FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 3.66K // 22 Aug 2018, 09:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ernesto Valverde is looking to sign another player before the transfer deadline

What's the story?

Barcelona is prepared to offer €50 million for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot according to the latest reports from Calcio Mercato. The Catalan club has been tracking Rabiot's situation at the Parc Des Princes throughout the summer and is now ready to make a move for its longtime target.

In case you didn't know...

Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move away from Paris all summer due to his expiring contract. The French midfielder's current deal runs out next summer and he has reportedly demanded an astounding €5-million-a-year contract to stay with the French champions.

To date, Paris Saint-Germain has offered him a less lucrative contract which was rejected out of hand by the 23-year-old. With the club debating about whether to meet his demands of a bumper pay rise or not, they may opt to cash in on their asset now rather than let him go for free next year.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona is not the only club interested in Rabiot with Italian giants AC Milan, Juventus, and Inter Milan also reportedly tracking the situation. However, reports suggest that the Nou Camp is Rabiot's preferred destination and should the Catalans swoop in with a big offer before the transfer deadline, the French star could move to Spain this month.

While La Blaugrana has already signed Arthur Melo and Arturo Vidal as central midfield options this summer, it seems like Ernesto Valverde wants another player in that position with Rabiot top of his wish list.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

Calcio Mercato is a very reliable source for transfer news, however, the €50 million fee quoted seems extremely high for a player who is out of contract next season. While there is certainly truth behind Barcelona's pursuit of Rabiot, maybe La Blaugrana will wait until January and sign the Frenchman for nothing.

Video

What's ext?

There is just over a week left in the European summer transfer window and we are sure to see some action in the market before the end of the month. Should Rabiot move to Barcelona, we may see Paris Saint-Germain come in with a late bid for unsettled Manchester United forward, Anthony Martial as an indirect replacement.