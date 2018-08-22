Reports: Barcelona star wants a pay rise to extend his stay at the Nou Camp

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 386 // 22 Aug 2018, 17:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What's the rumour?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Ivan Rakitic wants to remain at Barcelona but believes he deserves a pay rise if he is to do so.

According to Goal, Rakitic wants Barcelona to look at the terms of the deal he signed in spring 2017 and improve them.

With the transfer window closing at the end of this month, PSG have suddenl emerged out of nowhere and are probably going to launch a bid for Rakitic. Hence, Barcelona will have to convince their star midfielder to extend his stay at the club by offering him a lucrative contract.

In case you didn't know...

Ivan Rakitic is heavily linked with an exit from the Nou Camp in these past few days. Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports have emerged as front-runners for the star Croatian midfielder's signature. They are ready to trigger his €125m release clause and offer him better wages than Barcelona are offering him at present.

The heart of the matter

Ivan Rakitic had a wonderful 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He along with Luka Modric was instrumental in guiding Croatia to the World Cup final. Hence, his value has greatly increased after this phenomenal display for his country.

Having been at Barcelona since 2014, Rakitic has gradually become one of their best midfielders. With the departure of Andreas Iniesta to Kobe, he is now the key playmaker for Barcelona. He also scored a superb opening goal for Barcelona against Juventus in the 2015 UEFA Champions League Final.

Hence, after a tremendous 2018 World Cup campaign and an excellent last season at the Nou Camp, Rakitic has earned the right to get a lucrative deal from the hierarchy at the Nou Camp. According to reports, Barcelona are themselves looking to reward Rakitic in the fear of Paris Saint-Germain agreeing to pay the release clause before the end of the transfer window.

Rumour Rating: 8/10

Mundo Deportivo is a credible online publication website and hence this report might prove to come true at the end of the transfer window.

What's next?

Barcelona will certainly make their star midfielder happy by revising his contract.