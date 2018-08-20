Reports: Barcelona set offer new contract to star midfielder to end PSG's pursuit

What's the rumour?

According to 90MiN, Barcelona may offer a new contract to ward off interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who are weighing up a move after learning of the Croatian's surprisingly low release clause.

Mundo Deportivo claims that PSG are now considering whether to launch a bid, with 11 days left until the transfer window closes in Spain and France.

In case you didn't know?

PSG and their French rivals Monaco are reportedly interested in signing the star midfielder before the end of the transfer window. Monaco have now relatively given up on their pursuit but PSG are still in the race.

With Rakitic's release clause amounting to €125m, PSG are looking to trigger it as they have the financial power to easily do it. Hence, this has alerted Barcelona who are looking to persuade Rakitic to sign a new contract which probably will have a much higher release clause.

The heart of the matter

Rakitic has been one of the best midfielders for Barcelona since his arrival at the club in 2014. With the departure of Andreas Iniesta to Kobe in this summer, he is now probably their best playmaker in the current squad.

Having played a crucial role in helping Croatia reach the final at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Rakitic has become one of the most sought out players in the transfer market. His terrific World Cup performance has made the likes of Manchester United, PSG and Monaco interested.

With a release clause of just €125m, it is quite possible for PSG to sign him in the remaining days of the transfer window. Hence, Barcelona might offer him a new agreement which will increase his wages and might also alter his release clause.

Rumour Rating: 5/10

With a powerful financial club like PSG looking for Rakitic's signature, it is quite possible that Barcelona will offer their star midfielder a new contract.

What's next?

Rakitic might consider a new contract if its presented to him and extend his stay at the Nou Camp.