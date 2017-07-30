Reports: Barcelona to sign 23-year-old superstar to replace Neymar

The Blaugrana may have to part with a staggering 150 million for his services

Barcelona have ramped up their efforts to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus as a replacement for Neymar, according to multiple reports in the Spanish, British and Italian press. The Catalans have become resigned to the fact that Neymar will leave, despite the efforts of club directors and senior teammates to convince him to change his mind over the last few days. As such, Barcelona are willing to offer a staggering €150 million to Juventus for Dybala's services, so as to ensure a deal is done quickly and thus placate their fans.

€150 million for a player who managed 19 goals and 9 assists in 48 appearances for the Bianconeri last season seems a bit much, but Barcelona understand that they will have to pay a premium - since knowledge of the €222 million they will receive for Neymar is public. Dybala signed for Juventus 2 seasons ago for a 40 million fee, and the Argentine striker has rapidly impressed with his performances, resulting in the Old Lady giving him a new €7-million-a-year- contract in April of this year, tying him down till the end of the 2022 season.

Reports in the Spanish press claim that Lionel Messi has recommended fellow countrymen Paulo Dybala and Angel di Maria to Ernesto Valverde. The Barcelona board do not need much convincing about Dybala's talents, having witnessed the Argentine striker destroy the Blaugrana defence in Juve's 3-0 win over Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League last season.

However, Barcelona were given pause in their chase for Dybala, since the player himself poured cold water over the move a few days ago, saying "The transfer market? I’m happy here. I’m fine with Juventus and over these days I’ll be training as hard as I can to have a great season."

The Barca board are reportedly willing to double Dybala's salary while also offering Juventus a €110 million profit over a player they bought only a couple of seasons ago.

Not many players can come close to replacing Neymar at Barcelona, but Dybala is perhaps the best of the names that have been linked with Barcelona - there won't be much of a need for bedding in - Dybala is already familiar with Messi from the national team, and at the age of 23, could be patient about eventually taking over from his countryman.