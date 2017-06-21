5 players who will thrive alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona

The 5 footballers who can help Barcelona get to the next level and challenge for top European honours.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2017, 08:30 IST

Will we see both of them playing together very soon?

What can you say about Lionel Messi, that hasn’t been said, written, talked or debated about? Easily one of the greatest ever to have graced the game, even the greatest for some, the Argentine phenomenon has done it all with Barcelona and also has 5 Ballon d’Or awards to his name. However, it is not simply because of his individual brilliance that the diminutive Argentine is considered so good, it is his ability to make those around him raise their notch a level or two, that makes him special.

The Blaugrana are going through a lean patch of sorts after a difficult final year under Luis Enrique, where they were pipped to the league title by arch-rivals Real Madrid, whilst also getting knocked out by Juventus in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League. The signings made by the club last summer have not had the desired effect while the overall age and quality of the squad is also deteriorating.

The Blaugrana need a squad upheaval and maybe a change in style to get the maximum out of Lionel Messi's remaining years at the very top. A new approach is guaranteed under Ernesto Valverde and with that a couple of new signings will be made of superstars, who would try to woo the crowd with their silken silks and tricks.

Here are 5 players who will benefit from playing alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona, with the little genius helping them elevate their game to a level we have never witnessed:

#5 Marco Verratti

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks and it is not difficult to understand why the Catalan club are interested in the Italian. Blessed with an eye for an incredible ball, coupled with his immaculate passing and supreme confidence, Verratti is the perfect heir to Andres Iniesta at Barcelona.

The PSG superstar is excellent at recycling the ball from a deep position, as well as, spraying accurate balls forward towards the forwards. His small stature does not stop him from going for strong challenges, not does it stand in the way of his effortless dribbling. Messi and Verratti can have a connection like the one shared between the Argentine and Iniesta.

It will be wise if Barcelona switch to tiki-taka once again under new manager Ernesto Valverde and if they do that, Verratti will be the perfect man to orchestrate the game from midfield. He has a visionary in Messi, who can drop deep to combine with him, while also making runs expecting teasing balls from deep, while himself providing with some sublime balls to the Italian. It is a mouth-watering prospect for the Barcelona fans and one that might come true very soon.