Reports: Barcelona star player to accept a new bumper contract which will make him the club's second highest wage earner behind Messi

What's the rumour

According to 90MiN, Sergio Busquets has been rewarded for his dedication to Barcelona after he signed a new contract with the club.

According to Marca, Barcelona were keen to reward one of their most valued assets with a pay rise, although the length of the Spaniard's new deal will remain the same as previously.

In case you didn't know

There were reports doing the rounds that Paris Saint-Germain were ready to break the release clause of €200m and hence with this contract it seems that Barcelona shall secure the future of their loyalist at the club for many long years.

With Barcelona looking for star midfielder of PSG Rabiot's signature, it was quite possible that the French side would have looked to take Busquets with them to Paris.

The heart of the matter

Sergio Busquets has been a phenomenal player for the Blaugrana for 13 long years. Being probably the best central-defensive midfielder in the world, he has stood like a rock in front of Barcelona's defence for 311 games so far.

Hence, for his loyalty towards the club and consistent performances for them for all these years, Barcelona have decided to reward him by increasing his weekly wages and probably making the second highest earner at the club below club captain Lionel Messi.

In spite of no mention in the new agreement about the increase in the player's release clause, Barcelona feel that just increasing his wage will ensure that he remains at the Nou Camp for a long time.

Hence, with this contract, Barcelona feel that they have successfully out-muscled PSG in their pursuit of Sergio Busquets.

Rumour Rating:5/10

Being a club loyalist, Busquets will certainly accept this agreement and secure his future at Barcelona.

What's next?

According to these reports, PSG have probably no chance of signing the Barcelona star midfielder for now.