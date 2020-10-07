Reports: Barcelona unable to afford Memphis Depay despite agreeing to a deal

Barcelona were unable to complete a move for Olympique Lyonnais' Memphis Depay, despite agreeing to a deal, due to their enormous wage bill, according to Catalunya Radio.

Depay was seen as a priority signing for manager Ronald Koeman but Barcelona failed to get the move done despite agreeing to terms and a fee with the player and the club respectively.

Barcelona struggling due to financial condition

Memphis Depay has enjoyed a good spell in France

Barcelona have not flexed their financial muscle this transfer window, focussing more on selling players. Midfielder Miralem Pjanic, forward Francisco Trincao, wing-back Sergino Dest and youngster Pedri have arrived this window for a combined fee of £111 million.

However, Barcelona have also brought in a combined £114 million from sales, with midfielder Arthur and right-back Nelson Semedo both leaving on big-money deals. Long-serving players Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez have also left the club, alongside midfielder Arturo Vidal.

While much of the talk in the summer transfer window was about the future of Barcelona's talisman Lionel Messi and the subsequent events that transpired, it was clear for some time that the Camp Nou outfit would not be able to spend freely this summer.

As such, they have decided to keep midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who enjoyed a good loan spell with Bayern Munich, with Koeman integrating the Brazilian into the first-team picture.

Koeman, who left the Netherlands managerial job to take over at Barcelona, was keen to bring a Dutch flavour to the club. Midfielder Donny van de Beek was seen as a target but the 23-year old went to Manchester United instead. Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Lyon attacker Memphis Depay were also seen as key targets for the Dutch coach.

It was reported that the Depay deal could only be concluded if Manchester United bought Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. The Red Devils, though, refused to do so, only offering a loan deal with an option to buy for the Frenchman.

Depay, who has enjoyed a good spell in France after a disappointing stint at Manchester United, was keen to leave the club for Barcelona. The winger is in the final year of his contract, and it has been suggested that Barcelona will try to sign him on a free next season.

