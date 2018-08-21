Reports: Barcelona unwilling to pay a high price for their top transfer target

Rabiot in action

What's the rumour?

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to spend more than €50m on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot and will try to ask PSG to lower the asking fee if negotiations go well.

According to the report, Rabiot is still the La Liga champions' primary target before the transfer window closes in Spain at the end of the month, despite the Blaugrana recently signing Chile star Arturo Vidal from Bayern.

In case you didn't know...

Milan along with Barcelona were in the race for the French midfielder's signature. Due to a lack of Champions League football, it seems that Rabiot is not inclined in joining the Italian giants. Hence, the Nou Camp is probably his most preferred destination to play football this season.

The heart of the matter

With the departure of Iniesta and Paulinho this summer, there was a void in the Barcelona midfield. The signing of Arturo Vidal, to some extent, has successfully filled this void. The addition of Rabiot will add to the strength of the already formidable Barcelona midfield and will be an appropriate cover for Rakitic.

With PSG looking to trigger the exit clause of €125m of Ivan Rakitic, Barcelona are certainly looking to counter them by going after their star midfielder Rabiot.

Being just one year left in his contract, Barcelona are looking to bargain with PSG to secure the player for a price below €50. It seems that PSG will either have to sell him this summer or allow him to go for free to the Nou Camp next summer.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

Mundo Deportivo is a reputable online news publication and hence this report might prove to be quite accurate at the end of the transfer deadline. With just one year left in Rabiot's contract, it is highly likely that Barcelona will effectively bargain with PSG to bring the price down.

What's next?

It seems that Barcelona have a great chance of signing Rabiot at €50m.