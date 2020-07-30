Kai Havertz might have to see out his UEFA Europa League commitments with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of a move to Chelsea, as per reports.

Frank Lampard's side have already gotten off to a flying start in the transfer window after sealing the deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. A move for Havertz is on the horizon as well for Chelsea. However, there could be a further delay in his arrival.

Kai Havertz in the Bundesliga this season:

❍ 26 games

❍ 11 goals

❍ 5 assists



Timo Werner in the Bundesliga this season:

❍ 30 games

❍ 25 goals

❍ 8 assists



Roman Abramovich's next piece of art? 🖼 pic.twitter.com/GgwfCUHMuL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 8, 2020

While Chelsea have qualified for the Champions League, Leverkusen have failed to do so. They are still alive in the ongoing Europa League campaign and are reportedly keen on Havertz staying until the end of their run in the tournament.

Havertz and Chelsea hoping to complete transfer quickly

Bayer 04 Leverkusen star Havertz in action during the DFB Cup Final

Chelsea are still hopeful of completing a deal for Havertz as soon as possible and fly him into London before Leverkusen's Europa League run.

The Blues are not happy with Havertz getting little to no rest ahead of their Premier League season, which is set to begin on September 12. That date could be even earlier depending on whether Chelsea win the FA Cup Final, as they would then be set to play Liverpool for the FA Community Shield at Wembley on August 29.

On the other hand, German outlet BILD reports that Leverkusen are not on board with the wonderkid not participating in their ongoing Europa campaign. The fifth-placed Bundesliga are set to take a 3-1 lead into the second leg against Rangers, after already beating them at Ibrox earlier on.

Havertz has been in sublime form this year

The transfer is still very much on the cards, but the worst-case scenario for Chelsea is to wait until August 21, when the Europa League will be officially concluded. If they manage to preserve their lead and make their way to the next round, Leverkusen could be set to face either of AS Roma or Sevilla FC.

Chelsea's Premier League rivals Manchester United are also in the competition as they are set to host LASK after a 5-0 thrashing in the first leg of the tie. Wolves, who faced Chelsea on the final day of the season, are also alive in the competition and will prepare to host Olympiacos at Molineux after a tense 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Both Ziyech and Werner have already arrived at Chelsea's training base, Cobham, joining up with their new teammates. They are still in talks with Leverkusen over an early exit for Havertz, and would hope to complete the deal soon.

