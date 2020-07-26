Chelsea are weighing up a bid for former Barcelona youth player Marc Cucurella, as per reports in Spain.

The Blues have prioritised the signing of Ben Chilwell in the summer window, but have been met with stern resistance from Leicester City. The Foxes reportedly asked Chelsea to cough up a figure in excess of £70m, rivalling the fee they were paid by Manchester United for Harry Maguire.

Due to the financial constraints faced by Chelsea and most other clubs in Europe, they are said to be considering alternatives for Chilwell. There have been many names thrown into the fray for Chelsea to consider, and now, the Spanish U-21 international has been mooted as a target.

Ex-Barcelona player Cucurella on Chelsea's radar

Cucurella in action for Getafe

According to Spanish outlet AS, Chelsea are willing to pay up to €30m to secure the signing of Cucurella. The Spaniard is currently on the books of Getafe, after a slightly complicated journey into first-team football.

He was initially loaned out by Barcelona to Eibar in the 2018/19 season to gain first-team experience. There was a reported €2m option for Eibar to purchase him, which they activated, after a successful loan spell. The Catalans approved the transfer with along with a €4m buyback option inserted into his contract.

Leicester City's Chilwell could prove to be a costly option for Chelsea

However, approximately two weeks after his permanent move, Barcelona exercised their option to repurchase Cucurella from Eibar. They spent €4m to bring him back to the Nou Camp, but only to sell him for a higher price to another club.

Just two days later, Barcelona agreed to send Cucurella to Getafe for the 2019/20 season. This included a €6m purchase option and a 40% sell-on clause (the Blaugrana would be owed 40% of a potential transfer later). Recently, the Madrid-based club paid Barcelona €10m as opposed to €6m, and reducing the sell-on clause to just 10%.

Marc Cucurella has made more recoveries (206), made more tackles (64), created more chances (46) and has provided more assists (5) than any other Barcelona defender in LaLiga this season.



Now a permanent member of Getafe. https://t.co/lObyJO6H7q — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 30, 2020

Cucurella has played an essential role in Getafe's season and appeared 45 times for them in all competitions. Capable of playing either as a left midfielder, left-back or as a wing-back, his versatility has been lauded by many. The 22-year-old is also a highly cultured footballer, having spent over half a decade with the famed La Masia academy.

A signing of this nature would help Chelsea manager Frank Lampard switch systems with ease, be it mid-game or from the start. Cucurella is comfortable in both attack and defence, and could prove to be an immense signing for the Blues.

Chelsea have already wrapped up deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of the next season, and hope to seal the signature of Kai Havertz as well. Should they purchase the Spaniard, it could go on to become an even more impressive window.

