Reports: Bayern Munich confident they have won the race to sign Aaron Ramsey

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Rumors
286   //    16 Nov 2018, 11:35 IST

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League
Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

What's the rumour?

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are reportedly confident that they will secure Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey's signature at the start of next season.

In case you didn't know...

The Welsh international moved to Arsenal from hometown club Cardiff City and has since established himself as a prolific midfielder for the Gunners, bagging the club's Player of the Season award in 2013/14 and 2017/18 and winning three FA Cups with the side.

Ramsey signed a five-year deal at Arsenal in March 2014 but since the confirmation that he would not be signing a new contract with the North London outfit, the 27-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs.

The heart of the matter

German club Bayern Munich are now reportedly confident that they will win the race for Ramsey despite great interest from Premier League clubs Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Arsenal star will be available on a profitable fee when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to Jack Pitt-Brooke from The Independent, the Welsh star is expected to sign a long-term contract at the Allianz Arena at the start of the 2019/20 season.

Bayern boss Niko Kovac has been the subject of heavy pressure as the Bundesliga side are looking to revamp their squad.

Kovac is also reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt duo Ante Rebic and Luka Jovic.

Rumor rating: 7/10

The Independent is fairly reliable when it comes to such news and it is extremely likely that the information has been gathered from a reliable source.

If the move does materialize, Ramsey will become the latest British player to move to the Bundesliga, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson already impressing at Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim.

Video

What's next?

Ramsey's Wales is set to face Denmark in a UEFA Nations League game tomorrow.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will return to Premier League action after the international break when they face Bournemouth on November 25.

Arsenal FC Bayern Munich Football Aaron Ramsey
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Fetching more content...
