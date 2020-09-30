Reports: Bayern Munich consider shock move for Brighton & Hove Albion wonderkid Tariq Lamptey

Bayern Munich are said to be weighing up a move for Brighton & Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey this summer, as per reports. The former Chelsea man has been in superb form in recent times and has impressed profoundly with his displays.

Lamptey has been the driving force of the Seagulls' right flank with his swashbuckling runs in the wide areas. He was particularly impressive against both Chelsea and Manchester United, winning a penalty for his side in their thrilling encounter against the latter.

No player has won more penalties in the Premier League so far this season than Tariq Lamptey (2).



He's just too quick... for everyone. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/YT4lAqxQvB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 26, 2020

The defending European champions' understudy for the right-back role during the last campaign, Alvaro Odriozola, returned to his parent club Real Madrid after Bayern Munich decided against purchasing him permanently. Due to this reason, they are short on personnel in this area of the pitch, and are on the lookout for reinforcements.

However, with him having joined the club just recently, it remains to be seen if Brighton allow him to depart this window.

Lamptey an ideal alternative to Barcelona-bound Dest for Bayern Munich

Lamptey in action against his former club Chelsea

Bayern Munich have spent the last few weeks trying to find an agreement for Ajax star Sergino Dest. However, at this point, the Dutch-born American starlet appears to be closing in on a move to Barcelona despite the Bavarians' interest.

Should they lose out on the signing of Dest, they will try to sign Brighton's Lamptey. The 19-year-old joined the Seagulls in January on a permanent move believed to be in the region of £3m, albeit with a sell-on clause which guarantees Chelsea a portion of any future sale.

Bayern have today contacted Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey. Brighton are very reluctant to sell Lamptey & Bayern would have to pay around €30m. It's unclear whether the club is ready to pay this fee especially that they offered significantly lower for Dest [@SkySportNewsHD] pic.twitter.com/GIOtpSKXr4 — Quadruple Winners 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) September 29, 2020

Graham Potter's men are reportedly expecting to receive up to €25m for the player who turns 20 on Wednesday, but Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to offer a fee of €15m for the English U21 star.

The signing of a dynamic presence such as Lamptey at right-back would undoubtedly add a different dimension to Bayern Munich's current options. First-choice right-back Benjamin Pavard recently recovered from a severe injury, and the Germans wanted to sign Dest to add a more attack-minded full-back on the right.

4 - Prior to being subbed, Tariq Lamptey had made more interceptions (4) and won more fouls (4) than any other player in the match. Flying. #NEWBRI pic.twitter.com/kPQsvRT3e5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

The French World Cup winner is a quality full-back but is more suited to carrying out defensive responsibilities from an inverted role as opposed to continually overlapping either Leroy Sane or Serge Gnabry on the right.

Lamptey will bring precisely that to the side as his fearless runs forward and vicious crossing ability will undoubtedly give them an edge in attack as well as defence.

Apart from the former Chelsea man, Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in signing Max Aarons for the role, with Norwich City reportedly holding out for a fee of €20m.

