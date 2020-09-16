Bayern Munich still expect to receive an offer from Manchester United for their star man and Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara this summer, as per reports in Germany.

With just a year left on his contract, Thiago is said to be keen on a 'new challenge' and is eager to secure a move away from the Allianz Arena. The Spaniard has been linked heavily been with a move to Liverpool this summer and is widely expected to join the English champions.

However, there could still be a possibility of a move elsewhere, with Manchester United and his former club Barcelona still in the running for the treble-winning midfielder.

Liverpool face Manchester United threat for Thiago signature

Bayern star Thiago Alcantara

As per German football journalist Christian Falk, the Bayern Munich star is still very much on Manchester United's radar, and the Bavarians 'expect' an offer for Thiago from them. However, his future will almost directly be impacted by Gini Wijnaldum's future.

The Liverpool midfield lynchpin has just a year left on his current contract and is strongly linked with a move to Barcelona to reunite with former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman. Thiago, should Wijnaldum move to Barcelona, will serve as a direct replacement for the outgoing Dutchman.

Elsewhere, should Liverpool manage to retain their experienced Dutchman and get him to sign a new deal, the Reds are unlikely to sign the 29-year-o. This could, in theory, open up the possibility of Thiago joining either one of former club Barcelona or Manchester United.

There have been widespread reports claiming that the Spaniard's lofty reported wage of £200k-a-week wages could be a sticking point in any bid for Thiago. The transfer fee, set at £27m, is understandable despite his age and contract status as he is arguably the best midfielder in this year's UEFA Champions League, having put up Man of the Match displays in some of Bayern's most crucial games.

A return to Barcelona is still on the cards as the Catalans' board reportedly adores the Liverpool target. They are said to be in favour of bringing the former Blaugrana star back over a move for Liverpool's Wijnaldum, much to their Dutch manager's dismay.

67 - Thiago Alcántara has completed more dribbles than any other player in the Bundesliga this season (67) and also has the best ratio (84.4% - minimum 20 dribbles attempted). Quality. pic.twitter.com/hFZvlUbcRV — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 14, 2020

Former Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness opened up on Bavarian star Thiago's situation, saying that both Premier League giants are trying to blackmail the Germans into selling Thiago. Hoeness explained;

"It is a difficult situation. A while ago we agreed on a new four-year contract. Some days later he [Thiago] said: "I'm looking for a new challenge." Which is totally okay."

He continued,

"I think he obviously has an agreement with Liverpool or Manchester United or both of them. Now both clubs are bluffing, and no one has contacted Bayern Munich officially. From my point of view, that has no style. They're trying to blackmail us, by waiting until the last week, when they're going to make a cheap offer."

With the window open until 5th October, it remains to be seen where the Manchester United target ends up this summer.

