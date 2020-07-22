Bayern Munich star David Alaba is interested in moving to Real Madrid, as per sources in Germany. The Austrian international is out of contract in a year and reportedly doesn't want to extend his deal with the German champions.

Both Alaba and his Bayern Munich teammate Thiago Alcantara are hesitant to renew their contracts as they're looking for new challenges. While Thiago has been linked with a move to Liverpool, Alaba is reportedly keen on a move to the Spanish capital.

However, a move to Real Madrid appears unlikely due to a significant issue for the Spanish giants — Alaba's salary demands.

Alaba's wages an issue for both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich

As per German outlet Sport1, Alaba has requested a salary of €20m-a-season at both his current club and his potential suitors. The versatile defender's wage demands, however, are deemed too high by Los Blancos as well as Bayern Munich.

A figure of €20m is out of the question for Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez, who has strict policies for player wages. Sergio Ramos, the club's leader and the cornerstone of Los Blancos' defence, is said to earn €12m-a-year — a sum that is 40% lesser than what the Bayern Munich defender has demanded.

Apart from his salary, there are a couple of other concerns at the Santiago Bernabeu regarding a potential move for the 28-year-old. Marcelo and Ferland Mendy currently occupy the left-back position in the side. The Frenchman is viewed as the ideal long-term successor for the Brazilian veteran, who turned 32 this May.

Real Madrid are stacked with options at left-back

Elsewhere, on-loan Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguillon has enjoyed a stellar 2019/20 season at Sevilla. The Spaniard has been a regular starter for ex-Real Madrid man Julen Lopetegui's side. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding his future, and it could be worsened with another expert left-back arrives at the club.

Alaba has spent the best part of a decade playing as Bayern Munich's undisputed left-back. He has enjoyed immense success with the German champions, but lost his place as the starting wide defender after the emergence of Alphonso Davies.

Currently playing in central defence, the 28-year-old could perhaps offer cover for Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos in their absence. Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao are the only significant deputies Real Madrid have in central defence.

It is also worth noting that the Bayern Munich defender swapped agents a few months ago. His new agent, Pini Zahavi, could play a pivotal role in any potential move for Alaba. Zahavi attempted to push for a move for his client, Robert Lewandowski, to the Santiago Bernabeu in the past.

