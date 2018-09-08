Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Brazilian superstar desperate to return to Barcelona

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
5.25K   //    08 Sep 2018, 14:20 IST

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga
Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

What's the rumour?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Neymar is aching for a return to Barcelona and has even spoken to one club executive about a transfer back to the Camp Nou.

However, the report further claims that the Catalan giants have given him a half-hearted response with regard to bringing him back owing to various reasons, including his father who has been his adviser for quite some time.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last year for a record-breaking fee worth £200 million in a bid to unlock his full potential by escaping the shadow of Lionel Messi. The new Brazil skipper wished to be the lone star at Parc des Princes.

Nevertheless, that hasn't turned out to be the case as he struggled to take centre stage with Edinson Cavani outscoring him last season and Kylian Mbappe emerging as an exciting prospect following his World Cup exploits. Over the course of his stay at Paris, he also felt that he was being deliberately targeted by opposition defences.

Consequently, the 26-year-old is hankering for a switch to Barcelona but will face difficulty in convincing the club having burned his bridges in the wake of a controversial exit that resulted in a lawsuit.

The heart of the matter

The LaLiga champions are of the opinion that they have adequately replaced Neymar by securing the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Malcom since he departed. As a result, La Blaugrana are no longer keen on welcoming their lost ace.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, might make a move for him as Florentino Perez eye Neymar as an able replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

The report does compute if the current circumstances are anything to go by.

What's next?

Neymar is stuck with Les Parisiens at least until January, when the transfer window reopens, allowing the Brazilian to seek a move away from PSG.



"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
