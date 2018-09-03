Reports: Brazilian superstar prefers Arsenal or Chelsea to Manchester clubs

Neither Jose nor Pep would be pleased about this

What's the rumour?

Paris Saint-Germain's talisman Neymar would prefer to move the London-based clubs Chelsea or Arsenal rather than Manchester clubs. He told his close friends that his admiration for London City is the main reason for his choice of Arsenal and Chelsea over Manchester clubs.

The report from the Express goes on to claim that Neymar was also learning English as he was not fluent with the language and be ready in case if he wants to move to England it will help him to communicate well.

In case you didn't know...

Neymar had joined Paris Saint-Germain only a year ago from Barcelona for a world record fee of £200 million with a staggering amount of salary £40.7 million a year in a five-year deal that runs until 2022.

Several reports that came out after the World Cup claimed that Real Madrid were interested in buying Neymar as a replacement for Ronald as PSG was under the radar of UEFA for verification on the FFP breach in the signings of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

If PSG failed to submit proper documents that their spending was within the rules of FFP UEFA might have imposed a huge fine and that could have forced PSG to sell one of their stars.

The heart of the matter

One of the main reasons for Neymar to join PSG was to earn the superstar status at his club, which he was not able to get with his previous club, where Messi was the main man.

Although at PSG that status for him is inevitable, PSG are in a lesser competitive league, Ligue 1, which does not help his ambitions for Ballon d'Or as his competitors are performing in the tougher leagues and also his relationship with some of his teammates is not that good as it was clearly evident in a match where Neymar and Cavani are involved in an on-field disagreement.

Edinson Cavani & Neymar were restrained by Thiago Silva from physically fighting each other in the PSG dressing room last night. (L'Équipe) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 18, 2017

With these things in mind, Real Madrid was confident it would lure the Brazilian away from the 'Parisian' Club this summer, but any such move was blocked by the PSG and the club would do whatever it takes to keep him.

Rumour rating/probability: 2/10

Express does make outlandish claims at times and it's best to take this with a pinch of salt (or maybe more).

What's next?

Neymar's loyalty will remain with the Parisian club, but if he needs to win the Ballon d'Or, he should be playing in the best leagues and it will continuously ring through his mind, which will keep some big clubs in the top leagues alerted if he decides to leave.

But for now, his situation is clear and he will stay with his current club and even the PSG will not let go of their starlet in the middle of their pursuit for Champions League glory.