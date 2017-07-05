Reports: Chelsea agree £34 million deal for German international

Chelsea's first signing is closer than ever to completion.

Antonio Conte has got his man

What’s the story?

Chelsea have had a quiet start to transfer window, although we are still in the nascent stages. The Blues have witnessed as many as 9 departures so far, which includes former captain John Terry, Nathan Ake, Bertrand Traore, Juan Cuadrado, Asmir Begovic, Dominic Solanke and Christian Atsu among others.

The only arrival that has been confirmed happened so far is that of Willy Caballero, who arrived on a free after his contract with Manchester City expired. However, it is all about to change now with Sky Sports reporting that Chelsea have agreed a £34 million fee with AS Roma for the transfer of German international Antonio Rudiger. The deal is expected to be completed very soon.

In case you didn’t know…

Antonio Rudiger played a pivotal role in Germany’s FIFA Confederations Cup winning campaign, where they beat Copa America Centenario winners Chile in the final.

The 24-year-old had moved to Roma at the start of the 2015 season, when he joined on loan for a fee of €4 million, with the Serie A Side having the choice to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the loan for a fee of €9 million. He joined the Stadio Olimpico outfit at the end of his loan on a 4-year-contract.

The heart of the matter

Rudiger played 4 games for Germany in the recently concluded FIFA Confederations Cup and had been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League champions. The German international can play anywhere across the back four and can be seen as the replacement of the recently departed John Terry. The 24-year-old can also deputize for Marcos Alonso at the left wing-back position.

The Blues are also reportedly closing in on deals for two more superstars, which includes Juventus full-back Alex Sandro and AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. The Stamford Bridge outfit are expected to shell out close to £125 million for the services of the three superstars.

Author's Take

Rudiger is undoubtedly a great signing for the reigning Premier League champions and will add top-level experience coupled with world-class pedigree to an already great side. Although Antonio Conte has decided to splash the cash on the German international, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to adapt to the rigors of the Premier League.