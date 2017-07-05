5 signings that will most likely happen on deadline day

Which moves could be a part of deadline day drama? We try to look...

The midfield general of Sporting

Transfer windows. Good God. You know what’s the worst part about the transfer window? Long, drawn out sagas. During the season, there is anticipation, yes, but the off season is often synonymous with waiting for the transfer deals to materialise.

Some transfer sagas are elaborated to such an extent that it takes the living breath out of the fans. And God forbid if any saga stretches till the final day of the window.

There are also some transfer stories this widow that keep repeating itself every day—and here are 5 of them that could only end on the final day...

#5 Adrien Silva to Spurs

The North London club are having a very quiet transfer window thus far as they haven’t signed even a single player as of yet. Knowing Daniel Levy’s tendency to sign players by spending as little as possible, it is only fair to imagine that most of Spurs’ signings will take place in the final half of the transfer window.

One of the players that has been constantly and vehemently linked to the Lilywhites is the Portuguese, Adrien Silva. The 28-year old from Sporting Lisbon is seen as the ideal midfielder by manager, Mauricio Pochettino, to distribute the possession all over the pitch for Spurs.

However, given the tendency of Portuguese clubs to churn the maximum possible amount of money for their players coupled with Daniel Levy’s stingy way of doing business, this could be a long drawn out saga that ends on the final day.

A la Joao Moutinho (which didn’t end well for Spurs).