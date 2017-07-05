OFFICIAL: Manchester United beat Manchester City to complete signing of midfielder

Manchester United have beaten Manchester City and Juventus to sign the highly-rated French midfielder

Manchester United have signed some extremely promising youngsters this transfer window

What’s the story?

Manchester United have completed the signing of highly promising former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aliou Badara Traore. The 16-year-old has been earmarked for great things and it represents a coup of sorts for the Premier League giants as both Juventus and Manchester City were interested in securing his services. Traore was spotted signing on the dotted line for Manchester United a few hours ago.

#under18s: Aliou Badara Traoré signs for #mufc from Sarcelles on a four-year deal [1yr scholarship + 3yr pro]. [photo: @EspoirsduFoot] pic.twitter.com/mRC74ivbW8 — Academy Man Utd (@AcademyManUtd) July 3, 2017

The youngster is believed to have joined on a 4-year contract which includes a year of playing with the Academy before moving up to the first team for three years from 2018-2021.

Also read: 5 players close to signing for Manchester United this summer

In case you didn’t know...

The talented youngster is considered the future of French football and his style of play has been likened to Paul Pogba. Having represented and captained France at the U-17 level, Traore first impressed United when he had a trial with them in February where he scored an impressive goal against a U-17 Burnley side.

Traore who had been playing for PSG’s academy left to join amateur side Sarcelles at the start of last season. His impressive performances there and in the trial have led to him being rewarded with a Manchester United contract.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United might have signed only Lindelof for the first team, but they have silent gone about investing in extremely promising youngsters for their academy. Traore is the latest to join in a long list of youngsters which include Ethan Galbraith, Dishon Bernard, Arnau Puigmal and Largie Ramazani.

All these youngsters have been tipped to achieve great things in the future and Manchester United have certainly built an academy squad capable of providing first team stars for a long time to come.

Also read: Real Madrid forward Mariano signs for Ligue 1 giants Lyon

What’s next?

While the signing of these academy prospects have provided some cheer to United fans and Mourinho, the ‘special one’ will be desperate to complete his marquee signings like that of Morata sooner rather than later.

Also, these players certainly have the capability to play at the very top level and care should be taken so that a similar situation like Pogba (who left for Juventus and then came back in a world record transfer) does not arise in the future.

Author’s take

Aliou Badara Traore has shown that glimpses of his enormous potential while playing for the PSG Academy and France U-17 team. A powerful presence at the centre of the field and technically gifted, Traore is a shrewd signing by Manchester United.