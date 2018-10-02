Reports: Chelsea and Manchester United eye potential January move for Arsenal star

Arsenal currently seem like a rejuvenated side this season under new manager Unai Emery. With stars like Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finding their feet, the clubs looks to be heading in the right direction.

However, according to reports from The Daily Express, the Gunners could well be forced to bid farewell to one of their oldest and most beloved stars, Aaron Ramsey, in January, after talks over a contract extension hit a dead-end and Arsenal withdrew their contract offer, in a bid to balance their books.

The report suggests that these developments have put the midfielder on the radar of multiple clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan.

Ramsey's current contract expires next June and the Welshman has categorically refused to sign a contract extension at Arsenal so far. This means that he will become a free agent in the summer and will leave Arsenal for free.

Naturally, the club would prefer to lose him in January for a fee, rather than let him waltz out the door for nothing.

According to the aforementioned report, Chelsea were interested in Ramsey earlier this summer and could revive their interest in him once the January transfer window opens. In fact, the Blues could also offload Cesc Fabregas in order to make space for Ramsey.

Other clubs like Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in signing Ramsey, who could cost around £25 million despite having just 6 months remaining on his current contract.

Speaking about Ramsey and his choice to leave, Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, said:

"The career for the footballer is very short," he said. "They are professionals for 10, 12 or 15 years, but not more.

"They need to take the best performance and also work very hard in these years for their future and their family's future."

Ramsey has refused to put pen on paper on a new contract for a while now and seems destined to leave Arsenal. It only seems to be a matter of time before he's snapped up by someone else, and only time will tell if it's for a fee in January or for free next summer.

The 27-year-old will remain an Arsenal player, at least until January.