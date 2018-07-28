Reports: Chelsea close in on Inter Milan star courtesy of FFP

Muhammad Saad

Can Chelsea pull this off?

What's the rumour?

According to the Italian outlet Calciomercato, Chelsea are finally closing in on their long-held target Matías Vecino. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, The Pensioners are all set to hold talks with the Inter Milan ace over a potential swoop which could see him at the Stamford Bridge next season.

Chelsea are also linked with several other midfielders such as Sergej Milinković-Savić and Mateo Kovacic, but Vecino is high on their transfer wish list and the club is in pole position to prise him away from Nerazzurri, who will likely demand a fee in the region of €35 million (£31 million).

In case you didn't know...

In the ongoing transfer market, Inter Milan need to shift some squad members in order to comply with the Financial Fair Play regulations for this coming year, which has boosted Chelsea's pursuit of the 26-year-old.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea have already completed two signings this summer in the shape of Jorginho and Robert Green but Sarri is still hunting for more top-quality players in Serie A to bolster his squad for the upcoming season.

As such, Matías Vecino, who is presently enjoying an extended holiday after his country's World Cup exploits in Russia, has emerged as a possible signing having already plied his trade under the tutelage of Sarri during his time at Empoli.

The Uruguay international is a promising defensive midfielder who has all the tools to thrive at Maurizio Sarri's possession-based system. With the mooted departure of Eden Hazard, he could prove to be instrumental in Chelsea's midfield.

Vecino's mental composure in possession, passing ability, dribbling skills and defensive contributions could come in handy for the incoming Blues' manager.

Rumour probability: 6/10

Needless to say, Inter Milan will try their level best to hold on to their talented midfielder, come what may. However, if Chelsea are determined, they can certainly pull off this signing.

Video

What's next?

Maurizio Sarri’s side faces Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly in Nice later today and could exploit this opportunity to launch a move for Vecino.