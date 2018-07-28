Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Chelsea close in on Inter Milan star courtesy of FFP 

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
6.31K   //    28 Jul 2018, 23:44 IST

Chelsea FC v Perth Glory
Can Chelsea pull this off?

What's the rumour?

According to the Italian outlet Calciomercato, Chelsea are finally closing in on their long-held target Matías Vecino. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, The Pensioners are all set to hold talks with the Inter Milan ace over a potential swoop which could see him at the Stamford Bridge next season.

Chelsea are also linked with several other midfielders such as Sergej Milinković-Savić and Mateo Kovacic, but Vecino is high on their transfer wish list and the club is in pole position to prise him away from Nerazzurri, who will likely demand a fee in the region of €35 million (£31 million).

In case you didn't know...

In the ongoing transfer market, Inter Milan need to shift some squad members in order to comply with the Financial Fair Play regulations for this coming year, which has boosted Chelsea's pursuit of the 26-year-old.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea have already completed two signings this summer in the shape of Jorginho and Robert Green but Sarri is still hunting for more top-quality players in Serie A to bolster his squad for the upcoming season.

As such, Matías Vecino, who is presently enjoying an extended holiday after his country's World Cup exploits in Russia, has emerged as a possible signing having already plied his trade under the tutelage of Sarri during his time at Empoli.

The Uruguay international is a promising defensive midfielder who has all the tools to thrive at Maurizio Sarri's possession-based system. With the mooted departure of Eden Hazard, he could prove to be instrumental in Chelsea's midfield.

Vecino's mental composure in possession, passing ability, dribbling skills and defensive contributions could come in handy for the incoming Blues' manager.

Rumour probability: 6/10

Needless to say, Inter Milan will try their level best to hold on to their talented midfielder, come what may. However, if Chelsea are determined, they can certainly pull off this signing.

Video

What's next?

Maurizio Sarri’s side faces Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly in Nice later today and could exploit this opportunity to launch a move for Vecino.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Inter Milan Football EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Inter Milan Transfer News
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
International Champions Cup: Chelsea Predicted XI vs...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
7 players who celebrated after scoring against their...
RELATED STORY
7 famous players and their silliest on field mistakes
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
10 famous 'One-club men' in football
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us