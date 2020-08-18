Reports: Chelsea eye Manchester City's John Stones

Chelsea have set their sights on signing John Stones from Manchester City, according to a report in Daily Mail. They claim that Frank Lampard is keen on signing the centre-back as he looks to bolster his defence this summer.

The report claims that John Stones will be available for a cut-price. Pep Guardiola has already got Nathan Ake signed this summer while a move for Kalidou Koulibaly has also been reported in the media.

Daily Mail add that Stones is 'well-regarded' at Stamford Bridge and is now a target for them. The Blues are looking to take advantage of the Englishman's situation at Manchester City as he has called out of favour with Pep Guardiola.

John Stones started just 12 Premier League games for Manchester City this season. He was also a target for Chelsea during his Everton days but the move did not take place and he moved to the Etihad a season later.

Chelsea advised to get Lewis Dunk

The Blues are desperate to sign a centre-back this summer and have also been linked with Lewis Dunk from Brighton & Hove Albion. The same has also been put forward by former Chelsea striker, Tony Cascarino. Talking on talkSPORT, Cascarino said:

“He’s not just a brute that wins headers. He’s a fine footballer. If you said to me, of the bottom half of the table who I think is the very best centre-half, I think it’s him. His consistency over a number of seasons has been brilliant. His partnership with [Shane] Duffy was exceptional. He’s moved from a two to a three and he’s done really well in the three as well.”

“[Brighton] are a side who have changed their backline so he’s capable of playing not only in a back-four but a back-five, so I think Dunk is well capable and I think h will have that move and because of his level of performance I think he’s owed a chance to play for a top-six club because he’s good enough.”