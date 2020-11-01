Chelsea have shortlisted Malmo FF center-half Anel Ahmedhodzic as a potential alternative to Declan Rice, according to reports from the Express. The Blues consider him as a cheaper option after they failed to land Rice earlier in the summer.

Rice was one of Frank Lampard's prime transfer targets, owing to his versatility, footballing IQ and defensive solidity. The Chelsea boss wanted to snap him up in order to beef up his ranks at the heart of defense, but eventually lured Thiago Silva to Stamford Bridge due to West Ham's hefty asking price.

Chelsea purchased a host of reinforcements over the summer, including the likes of Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea could sign Ahmedhodzic for £7.2 million

Chelsea target Anel Ahmedhodzic made one senior appearance for Nottingham Forest

All of the above were bought to improve the team's defensive situation after Chelsea shipped the most goals by any Premier League club in the top 10 of last season.

Rice, who was not available for anything under £70 million in the transfer window, may not have been the right move due to financial reasons, especially after Chelsea spent over £250 million on a squad overhaul.

The former Chelsea academy star has arguably been West Ham's finest player since switching from West London.

✅ Most tackles (4th in @premierleague)

✅ Most interceptions (3rd in @premierleague)

✅ Most passes made

✅ Most minutes played (one of only seven @premierleague outfield players to play every minute)@_DeclanRice our midfield engine and Hammer of the Year ⚒❤️ pic.twitter.com/A9Yivhhxof — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 30, 2020

In fact, Rice taught his former club a stern lesson when he starred in West Ham's 3-2 win over Chelsea. The midfield maestro fended off attacks, broke the opposition's momentum and brought about a commanding presence in the middle.

The Hammers are looking to reward him with a new £120,000-per-week contract as they hope to retain his services amid speculation over a big-money move.

Former Chelsea man Declan Rice was West Ham's best player in the 2019-20 season

As a response, Chelsea have turned their attention to Ahmedhodzic, who blossomed in the Nottingham Forest youth system. He also made one appearance for the Tricky Trees, before joining Malmo in 2019.

The 21-year-old spent one year on loan, but has now emerged as a lynchpin at the back for the Swedish giants.

His impressive performances were rewarded with a national call-up by Sweden. However, Ahmedhodzic shifted allegiance to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and has won two caps for them as well.

He has three years left on his current deal with Malmo, but Chelsea believe they can attract him with the prospect of playing in the Premier League and nourishing in one of the best clubs across the country.

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a bid around 8 million for Anel Ahmedhodzic.



Big future ahead for our young center back! Would this be a good move? pic.twitter.com/LLRxxb7kjN — Bosnian Football (@BosniaFooty) October 30, 2020

Ahmedhodzic would cost about £7.2 million. Should Chelsea manage to sign him, it would be a shrewd piece of early business that aims at long-term stability and development. The above report suggests he could be loaned out initially to gain valuable experience.

Chelsea, meanwhile, take on Rennes in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

