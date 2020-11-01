Create
Reports: Chelsea identify Malmo FF center-back Anel Ahmedhodzic as Declan Rice alternative 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Modified 01 Nov 2020, 19:41 IST
News
Chelsea have shortlisted Malmo FF center-half Anel Ahmedhodzic as a potential alternative to Declan Rice, according to reports from the Express. The Blues consider him as a cheaper option after they failed to land Rice earlier in the summer.

Rice was one of Frank Lampard's prime transfer targets, owing to his versatility, footballing IQ and defensive solidity. The Chelsea boss wanted to snap him up in order to beef up his ranks at the heart of defense, but eventually lured Thiago Silva to Stamford Bridge due to West Ham's hefty asking price.

Chelsea purchased a host of reinforcements over the summer, including the likes of Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea could sign Ahmedhodzic for £7.2 million

Chelsea target Anel Ahmedhodzic made one senior appearance for Nottingham Forest
All of the above were bought to improve the team's defensive situation after Chelsea shipped the most goals by any Premier League club in the top 10 of last season.

Rice, who was not available for anything under £70 million in the transfer window, may not have been the right move due to financial reasons, especially after Chelsea spent over £250 million on a squad overhaul.

The former Chelsea academy star has arguably been West Ham's finest player since switching from West London.

In fact, Rice taught his former club a stern lesson when he starred in West Ham's 3-2 win over Chelsea. The midfield maestro fended off attacks, broke the opposition's momentum and brought about a commanding presence in the middle.

The Hammers are looking to reward him with a new £120,000-per-week contract as they hope to retain his services amid speculation over a big-money move.

Former Chelsea man Declan Rice was West Ham
As a response, Chelsea have turned their attention to Ahmedhodzic, who blossomed in the Nottingham Forest youth system. He also made one appearance for the Tricky Trees, before joining Malmo in 2019.

The 21-year-old spent one year on loan, but has now emerged as a lynchpin at the back for the Swedish giants.

His impressive performances were rewarded with a national call-up by Sweden. However, Ahmedhodzic shifted allegiance to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and has won two caps for them as well.

He has three years left on his current deal with Malmo, but Chelsea believe they can attract him with the prospect of playing in the Premier League and nourishing in one of the best clubs across the country.

Ahmedhodzic would cost about £7.2 million. Should Chelsea manage to sign him, it would be a shrewd piece of early business that aims at long-term stability and development. The above report suggests he could be loaned out initially to gain valuable experience.

Chelsea, meanwhile, take on Rennes in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge.

Published 01 Nov 2020, 19:41 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea Frank Lampard EPL Transfer News & Rumors Chelsea Transfer News
