Reports: Chelsea asked to cough up incredible €100m for Real Madrid superstars

Real Madrid have slapped a hefty price tag on the Chelsea targets.

The deal has Zidane's stamp of approval

What’s the story?

Reigning Premier League champions Chelsea started the transfer window on a slow note, possibly allowing the fringe players to leave before embarking on their crusade to make the Stamford Bridge outfit the best team in England. The Blues have so far confirmed the capture of Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma and Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco and they are just getting started.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Antonio Conte's side have been asked to cough up an incredible €100m by Real Madrid for the services of Alvaro Morata and Danilo. It was initially believed that Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane was keen to keep the two at the Santiago Bernabeu but the reigning La Liga champions are prepared to let the duo leave if their asking price is met.

In case you didn’t know…

Chelsea have been on a lookout to sign a big-name forward to replace Diego Costa, who is certain to leave the Stamford Bridge outfit after falling out with manager Antonio Conte.

The Blues were keen on re-signing their former striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton and talks were progressing before Manchester United hijacked the deal out of the blue, catching the Stamford Bridge outfit off guard.

However, following the snub from Lukaku, the Blues have been actively pursuing Alvaro Morata, Andrea Belotti, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while they have also been linked with Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain.

The Blues are also in the market for an established right-back, having slotted Victor Moses in that position last season and Danilo fits the bill perfectly. The Brazilian is currently second-choice at the Santiago Bernabeu and unless Dani Carvajal is not available, has no chance of starting ahead of him.

The heart of the matter

Danilo and Alvaro Morata have both been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and it appears that the Blues have finally got the opportunity to sign the players that they want but Real Madrid have slapped hefty price tags on the duo, believed to be €30m and €70m respectively.

If Chelsea match the asking price, they will have to agree personal terms with the duo before a transfer is finalised.

Author's take

Alvaro Morata and Danilo are two players who will definitely improve the Chelsea side, especially with Diego Costa set to leave the club.

However, there are some doubts about the quality of the two Real Madrid stars - who have mostly played a peripheral role in Real Madrid's double winning campaign last season and have much to prove on the biggest stage.

We will have to wait and watch how this transfer saga pans out and then how the duo can integrate into the team and help the Blues achieve remarkable feats in the years to come.