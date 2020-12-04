Reports: Chelsea interested in AC Milan duo

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the situation of AC Milan duo Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alessio Romagnoli. According to a report in 90min.com, the Blues have asked Donnarumma's agent, Mino Raiola, to keep them updated on his situation with the goalkeeper's contract set to expire at the end of the current season.

Still only 21, the AC Milan goalkeeper has already established himself as one of the best shot stoppers in the game. Having made over 200 appearances for his club side and after becoming a regular in the Italian national team, Donnarumma is tipped to become one of the best goalkeepers of this generation.

Donnarumma himself has made it clear that he want to continue at AC Milan in the future. Speaking to DAZN, he said:

“My agent will talk to the club, there’s no problem. I want to stay at Milan for a long time, but we’ll see what the club decides. I want to relish this moment as long as I can.”

However, the club and his agent Mino Raiola are yet to reach an agreement and the top clubs in Europe are reportedly monitoring the situation closely. According to the same report, Chelsea could face competition from Serie A giants Juventus and Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

With Chelsea talking to Mino Raiola about Donnarumma, the name of 25-year-old central defender Alessio Romagnoli has also been mentioned. The center-back's contract is running out in another 18 months and he could prove to be an excellent cut-price addition to Chelsea's defence.

Chelsea looking for long-term defensive reinforcements

AC Milan v Celtic: Group H - UEFA Europa League

The signing of French goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has definitely improved Chelsea defensively, However, with the long-term future of Kepa Arrizabalaga unclear and with Willy Caballero approaching 40, there is a need for Chelsea to reinforce the goalkeeping department.

Romagnoli, on the other hand, has been impressive for AC Milan in recent weeks. Calm and composed on the ball and defensively solid, the Italian center-back could prove to be an extremely astute acquisition for the Premier League giants.

According to the report, Mino Raiola is working to keep his clients at AC Milan. However, if things do not work out, Raiola has no objections in securing a lucrative deal and moving them elsewhere. Chelsea will be closely observing the situation and looking to make a move if the opportunity presents itself.