Reports: Chelsea interested in Juventus defender

Sarthak Singh FOLLOW ANALYST News 774 // 30 Jul 2018, 13:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sarri targeting another Juventus player.

What's the rumour?

Chelsea are interested in signing another Juventus player and this time it is not Higuain or Rugani but it is Mattia Caldara. Chelsea are said to be frustrated with the pursuit of Rugani and they see Caldara as an alternative.

According to Corriere Della Sera, the Blues are working on a deal to bring the defender to Stamford Bridge and this has been confirmed by Marina Granovskaia who is currently the Director at Chelsea football club.

In case you didn't know

Caldara is known for his power in the air.

Mattin Caldara joined Juventus in the January transfer window for £15 million a fee that could potentially rise to £21 million. He was immediately loaned back to Atlanta and this summer he has joined Juventus's first team.

The Italian international is known for his power in the air and is always a threat from set pieces. He also has good positioning and marking sense. At the age of 24, he has his best years ahead of him and he looks like a future superstar.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea are set to offer the Old Lady somewhere around £40-£45 million and this could tempt the Bioncaneri to sell the defender.

But at the same time, the former Atlanta defender is a target for AC Milan as well and the Rossoneri intend to get him by offering Leonardo Bonnuci in exchange. Also, Bonnuci has been linked with a return to the Allianz Stadium.

Rumour Rating/Probability

3/10

In the current Chelsea roster, there are already five senior central defenders Zouma, Christensen, Cahill, Luiz, and Rudiger and if Sarri plays his 4-3-3 formation then there will only be a place for two centre-backs.

Also, Caldara has been criticised for not being a great passer of the ball, something which Sarri would not like to see in his team.

Sarri wanted to bring in Rugani because he has worked with him during his time at Empoli and he knows how the Sarriball system works, but Caldara has never previously worked with the former Napoli manager.

Video

What's next?

If Chelsea are really interested in signing Caldara then they will have to move quickly considering for how long the Rugani to Chelsea transfer saga has been going on. Also, the transfer window for English clubs closes in 10 days.