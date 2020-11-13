According to Sport Bild, Chelsea are interested in signing Bayern Munich center-back Jerome Boateng. Boateng's current contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of the season, which means Chelsea can sign him on a free transfer if he doesn't extend his contract with the European champions.

Jerome Boateng joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2011. He has since won domestic and European honors with the club, notably the continental treble in the 2012–13 and 2019–20 seasons. Boateng has played a key role in the club, winning eight Bundesliga's and five DFB-Pokals during his nine years with the club.

Boateng went down the pecking order at Bayern Munich under former manager Niko Kovac but has rejuvenated his career under Hansi Flick. The Germany international had a solid 2019-20 campaign for Bayern Munich, who are now expected to offer the defender a new and improved contract in the coming months.

Boateng was linked with a move to Arsenal recently. However, the prospect of joining Chelsea could prove to be more enticing for the former Manchester City man. The club has invested large sums of money on new talent, and seem to be headed in the right direction under Frank Lampard.

Chelsea will look to sign Jerome Boateng if Thiago Silva doesn't extend his stay with the club

The World Cup winner would add a lot of experience, composure and quality to a young Chelsea back-line, but the Blues may choose to sign Boateng only if Thiago Silva leaves the club at the end of the season.

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea this summer on a free transfer, signing a one year deal with the club. This means he will be free to leave at the end of the season unless he extends his contract. The Brazilian has made a terrific start to life at Chelsea and has had a massive impact on the dressing room.

Thiago Silva's deal with Chelsea allows his contract to be extended by another year, an option that manager Frank Lampard will be desperate to take given how well Silva has settled into the Premier League.

A move to Chelsea for Jerome Boateng will depend on Thiago Silva's status at the end of the season. Boateng has been heavily tipped to stay at Bayern, with reports suggesting that Hansi Flick is eager to keep the veteran defender at the club.