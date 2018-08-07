Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Chelsea to make stunning move for €100M goalkeeper

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
3.68K   //    07 Aug 2018, 11:20 IST

Manchester City v Chelsea - FA Community Shield
Sarri is ready to make this happen

What's the rumour?

Well, we all know that Thibaut Courtois has made no secret of his intentions to move to Real Madrid and with the rumours in that direction gaining momentum, Chelsea have identified Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak as the ideal replacement and are willing to trigger his £89 million release clause, according to Mundo Deportivo.

In case you didn't know...

Thibaut Courtois had spent 3 years at Atletico Madrid before joining Chelsea and his family still resides there. The Chelsea goalkeeper had also said that his heart is in Madrid to feed fuel to the fire.

He had said,

"My personal situation is related to the city of Madrid."
"My two children live there with their mum. I have my daughter every day on FaceTime. She often tells me that she misses me. My son is still too small to communicate like that.
"Whenever I have the opportunity, I try to return to Spain. As a situation, it is not always easy. Yes, my heart is in Madrid. It is logical and understandable."

Now the rumours have intensified and Courtois could very well be on his way out Stamford Bridge if recent reports are to be believed.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea have been reluctant to sell Thibaut Courtois as they hadn't been able to identify an ideal replacement. Now, it looks like that problem has been solved too. Jan Oblak is easily one of the best goalkeepers in the world and going by last year's form, he is doing better than Courtois.

Jack Butland, Kasper Schmeichel, Keylor Navas and Jordan Pickford were all tipped to be favourites to replace Courtois at Chelsea at different points in time.

Oblak's release clause stands at a whopping £89 million, which will be the highest transfer fee paid for a goalkeeper but as per the report, Chelsea are willing to meet it.

Rumour rating/probability: 5/10

If Chelsea triggers his release clause, Atletico won't be left with much of an option. However, all of this has to happen within 2 days and hence it has sort of become an unpredictable situation.

Video


What's next?

Jan Oblak could be a great signing for Chelsea. He is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is arguably better than Thibaut Courtois. Courtois will get his wish and Chelsea will get theirs too if the deal materializes.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Atletico Madrid Football Thibaut Courtois Jan Oblak EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Atletico Madrid Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
