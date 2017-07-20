Reports: Chelsea and Juventus in talks over a £40 million transfer of ace midfielder

Juventus linked with Chelsea over a high profile transfer.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 20 Jul 2017, 13:03 IST

What's the Story

Juventus and Chelsea are in talks over a potential bit of business which could see Nemanja Matic travel from Stamford Bridge to Allegri's formidable Juventus side, reports Corriere dello Sport. The £40 million-valued player has fallen out of favour with Chelsea's manager Antonio Conte and has expressed strong desire to leave the North London club in search of greener pastures and more play-time.

In case you didn't know...

Matic has been left out of the Chelsea squad that departed to Beijing earlier this week, ahead of their pre-season fixtures in China and Singapore. It is widely believed that this was done in order to allow Matic to earn himself a transfer.

The heart of the matter

The £40 million signing of Tiemoué Bakayoko from Monaco is bound to see Matic fall down the pecking order as manager Antonio Conte will be keen to mount a title defence of the highest quality.

Thought to be surplus to requirements, the 28-year-old defensive midfielder is deemed to be past his prime as he turns 29 within a fortnight or so, and will be expected to make way for young talent rising through the ranks.

The assured reduction in game time has led to Matic wanting to leave the club.

Despite being a bulwark in the Chelsea midfield, Matic has found the back of the net only four times in 121 appearances for the North Londoners and is said to have fallen out of favour with the Chelsea management.

What's next?

Massimiliano Allegri has expressed a strong interest in signing Matic. With the player wishing to leave, it seems like only a matter of time before both clubs reach an agreement for the Serbian international, before the end of the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have apparently cooled their interests in Matic after the Romelu Lukuku saga, which will leave Juventus unchallenged in their goal of adding to their roster.

Author's Take

While he might have been a better fit at Manchester United, Matic will undoubtedly relish the opportunity to play for Italian giants Juventus, if he manages to force the transfer through. The Bianconeri have significantly boosted their squad with several signings in preparation for the upcoming season and will want one last addition to solidify their midfield.

With the transfer window hurrying by, it is more a question of 'when?' and not 'if?'