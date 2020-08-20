Chelsea are keen on winger Federico Bernardeschi, with the player looking to move abroad this summer. According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are looking to add to their attacking ranks and will be interested in signing the Italian if he is surplus to requirements at Juventus.

Bernardeschi had a forgettable season under Maurizio Sarri contributing just 2 goals and 2 assists in 38 appearances for the Bianconeri. It remains to be seen if new manager Andrea Pirlo keeps the 26-year-old right-winger.

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have identified Federico Bernardeschi as a transfer target, according to CalcioMercato 👀 pic.twitter.com/C0wRrKvfU2 — Goal India (@Goal_India) August 19, 2020

Chelsea on alert as Federico Bernardeschi considers transfer

Federico Bernardeschi has failed to live up to the promise which made Juventus sign the winger in the 2017-18 season for a fee of €40 million. The winger scored 11 goals in his last season for Fiorentina in the Serie A, a tally he is yet to better in all the three seasons combined at Turin.

Federico Bernardeschi of Juventus in action during a Serie A match

Juventus are likely to sell a few high-profile first-team players due to their enormous wage bill as Pirlo takes control of the club. Bernardeschi has been linked to a number of clubs during the transfer window which includes Atletico Madrid and his former club Fiorentina.

There have been reports of a possible swap deal with Manchester United with defender Chris Smalling moving to Turin, a rumour which has tapered off at this point. The Turin side will reportedly look to recoup the €40 million they paid for the Italy international.

Chelsea have already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech this transfer window. Ziyech played in a similar position at Ajax to what Bernardeschi does for Juventus, making the interest in the 28 caps Italy international curious to say the least.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz. Although a deal is yet to be agreed with the Bundesliga side, a move to London seems inevitable for the German. However, if Frank Lampard fails to bring Havertz to London, Bernardeschi could prove to be a good alternative.

Chelsea, who conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season, are also in the market for a left-back and a goalkeeper. Ben Chilwell of Leicester City and Andre Onana of Ajax have been mentioned as possible options.